A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: Charli xcx’s “Talk Talk featuring troye sivan”

February brings an escape from the trenches of winter: the ice is finally thawing, and hibernating in a warm bundle of blankets becomes increasingly less appealing. With the imminent approach of spring, I’m caught, once again, in the throes of a Brat summer that ended far too early. Eight months after the album’s release, “Talk talk featuring troye sivan” has captured my heart again. Abundant with vitality, this dance-pop song encapsulates the bubbly desire to have a good time, to let loose in good company, and rediscover the thrill of getting to know someone new. Listening to “Talk talk featuring troye sivan,” I welcome the triumph of friendship and the anticipation for new memories cast in an unforgettable electric green.

Listen to the rest of the playlist here!