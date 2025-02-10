The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: Charli xcx’s “Talk Talk featuring troye sivan”

The UCSD Guardian’s A&E team viciously scours the corners of the internet in search of ground-breaking and revolutionary music in order to provide Tritons with the best of the best. Not really, but here’s music we think is fun.
Anica Xie, Contributing writer
Feb 10, 2025
Image courtesy of Soundcloud
Image courtesy of Soundcloud

February brings an escape from the trenches of winter: the ice is finally thawing, and hibernating in a warm bundle of blankets becomes increasingly less appealing. With the imminent approach of spring, I’m caught, once again, in the throes of a Brat summer that ended far too early. Eight months after the album’s release, “Talk talk featuring troye sivan” has captured my heart again. Abundant with vitality, this dance-pop song encapsulates the bubbly desire to have a good time, to let loose in good company, and rediscover the thrill of getting to know someone new. Listening to “Talk talk featuring troye sivan,” I welcome the triumph of friendship and the anticipation for new memories cast in an unforgettable electric green.

 

Listen to the rest of the playlist here!

