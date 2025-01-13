The Detested vs. The Despised: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in the CFP national championship game

“You Suck.”

That is the text message that Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard receives from his mother before every game. It also represents how most college football fans feel about Leonard’s Notre Dame and its upcoming opponent in the College Football Playoff national championship game, Ohio State.

Fans across the country despise Notre Dame for having the gall to be conference-independent, while fans detest Ohio State for its attitude, excessive passion, and obnoxious self-pride. It is “The” Ohio State versus the illustrious Catholics of Notre Dame. Fans across the country — without allegiance to either university — will watch on Jan. 20 to hate against one of these teams, rather than cheer for either one.

In the Orange Bowl, the Irish took down the Penn State Nittany Lions, 27-24, while the Buckeyes bested the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl, 28-14. Now, the two most hated programs face off in the CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 20. The game will be played on a neutral field in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Buckeyes open as overwhelming favorites — for good reason.

In November, when the entire country was dubious of Ohio State, I predicted that the Buckeyes would win the national championship. Despite losing to No. 1 Oregon in the regular season, I predicted that the Buckeyes would take down the Ducks in the quarterfinals. After their flameout loss against Michigan, the entire country was out on Ohio State. Now, nobody will pick against them.

A litany of keyboard warriors dissented in the comments of my last article. They infested the comments section with their picks for the CFP, with all but one commenter telling me how wrong my pick was. I would love to respond to each comment in this article, but I’d exceed my word limit. Instead, I’ll just address the most creative one — it comes from DucksLife.

“So Oregon beats Ohio State in the regular season… only to lose to them 3 weeks later in the semi-finals? Smoking a little too much Chicha there, Wyatt?”

First of all, I don’t smoke chicha. You should try some though, considering your Ducks got trampled 41-21 in the quarterfinals by Ohio State. It’s a nice coping mechanism that elicits relaxation –– perfect for someone suffering a devastating loss. The Buckeyes led 34-0 in the second quarter, and the game was over before Oregon could say “quack.”

Anyway, let’s refocus. DucksLife’s life must be miserable these days, so I’ll stop playing the fox. I bid you adieu, sir or ma’am or whatever you may prefer — and I wish Oregon the best of luck. Hopefully, you guys can get your ducks in a row before next season. Au revoir!

Why I’m picking Ohio State

Ohio State is a better all-around team, and they spent the most money to realize it. The Buckeyes allocated approximately $20 million for “name, image, and likeness” spending this season — the most in college football. Among those acquired this year were senior quarterback Will Howard from Kansas State, sophomore defensive back Caleb Downs from Alabama, and junior running back Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss. Judkins splits carries with another excellent back, senior TreVeyon Henderson, and both players will be high picks when they declare for the NFL. Downs is the best safety in college football, but he is ineligible for the 2025 NFL draft. Howard, meanwhile, is less acclaimed by the media and NFL scouts, but he has game-managed his Buckeyes to the title game, and that’s all any fanbase can ask for — even the most ardent fans in Columbus.

On offense, receivers Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka are arguably the best duo in college football. Smith, a freshman, is the best in college football and would be drafted in the top five if he was eligible for the 2025 NFL draft. At quarterback, Will Howard is the much-maligned signal-caller. Howard has been labeled a product of the Buckeyes system, only succeeding because of the NFL-level talent that surrounds him.

Howard threw for 300 more yards and eight more touchdowns this season than last, and he finished with the nation’s second best QBR (87.3). Sure, Howard is surrounded by a much better supporting cast than most college quarterbacks, but his play has been sufficient to win a national championship.

If the Irish scheme against Ohio State’s aerial assault, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will run them into the ground with Henderson and Judkins. However, if the Irish attempt to slow the Buckeyes’ rushing attack, Kelly has no problem calling Jeremiah Smith’s number and throwing the ball over the top.

Smith, a freshman, totaled seven receptions, 187 yards, and two touchdowns in Ohio State’s win over Oregon. In the same game, Howard threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns, and Henderson and Judkins combined for 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

It’s not just the offense, though. The Buckeyes also have the No. 1 defense in the country. They rank No. 1 in scoring, passing yards allowed per game, and total yards allowed per game. Ohio State’s defense concedes just 12.1 points per game, and its offense scores 36.4. Headlined by Downs in the secondary and Jack Sawyer in the front seven, Ohio State’s defense has proven to be impregnable all season.

Notre Dame has won games the conventional way: running the football coupled with stout defense. Running back Jeremiyah Love is a highlight reel waiting to happen, while quarterback Riley Leonard is a scrambling threat on every down. Love’s play on the field embodies Notre Dame’s attitude as a team: tough and determined. His acrobatic hurdle and tough rushing touchdown in the Orange Bowl caught everyone’s attention, and he’s poised to make impact plays in the title game.

However, aside from Love’s periodic sparks, he has been fairly dormant in the playoffs. Consequently, the Irish’s rushing attack has primarily featured Leonard, who has kept the Irish ground presence alive, while Love totaled just 45 rushing yards against Penn State and 19 yards against Georgia. If the Irish cannot establish both Leonard and Love, it may be a long day on offense.

In short, while Notre Dame sports a great story and an excellent head coach, it is Ohio State’s year. The Buckeyes spent more money than any team in college football, and it has paid off thus far. They have NFL players at every position to surround their quarterback, and they’re playing with a chip on their shoulders.

I’ll stick with my pick from November: the Buckeyes over the Fighting Irish, 31-17.