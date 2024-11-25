On-campus date ideas: 5 ways to sweep bae off their feet

When I was a first-year at UC San Diego, I took a guy on a date to the ATM behind the Burger King at Price Center. It was the first day of class, and I was new to the campus; I could barely find my classes, much less a cute date spot. I ended up joking that the ATM was my “special secret spot” and told him I had never brought anyone else there —which was true. We stumbled upon the Snake Path behind Geisel Library and spent the rest of the date sharing our favorite music and bonding over our mutual love of obscure Spotify finds.

Even with the sub-par planning and flustered improv, it turned out to be one of the best dates of my life. I’m happy to say I’ve since perfected the art of on-campus date-planning. As someone who loves a rom-com montage-worthy date and doesn’t have a car on campus, I’ve searched high and low for us all and put together the most romantic and fun dates at UCSD. Here is my comprehensive guide:

For the couple with a shared Pinterest board:

Start at Target, the Bookstore, or the General Store Co-op — which usually has the lowest prices — for art supplies! I recommend watercolor paper and paint because they are easily transportable, but any fun craft will do the trick. Swing by a campus market, if needed, for sandwich ingredients and a bottle of sparkling cider. Grab a picnic blanket or your yellow Meet the Beach towel as well as a speaker to play some Dayglow, Beach House, and Blood Orange. Pick your date up and enjoy the stroll over to Torrey Pines Gliderport. Spend your evening in artistic splendor, watercoloring, eating sandwiches, and toasting to the sunset. You can even trade paintings every five minutes to create a shared masterpiece — just like your connection!

Bonus points: If you get there early before sunset, you can watch the gliders along the cliffs. Check the forecast for a cloud cover of between 30% and 80%, and you’ll be able to see that classic Gliderport sunset. As the nights get colder this winter, you’ll get extra points if you bring a jacket for your date. If the sparks are flying and you stay after the sun goes down, look out for bioluminescent waves and shooting stars to wish on.

2. For the sweethearts whose Spotify Blend is their pride and joy:

Start at M.O.M.’s Cafe and get a couple of their signature drinks. I recommend the matcha latte with strawberry syrup and oat milk and the vegan monkey bread. Enjoy M.O.M.’s wonderfully curated playlists full of Hozier, TV Girl, and Tyler, the Creator while you explore their eclectic selection of board games. My personal favorites are Bananagrams and Connect 4: Spongebob Edition. M.O.M.’s offers a relaxed atmosphere perfect for conversation, and their music playing as a backdrop makes it easy to bond over the songs you love. For the extra flirty, tell your date which Clairo song they remind you of (pro tip: don’t say “Bags”).

If you stay a little later, you can catch a Muir Unplugged or KDST open mic, which are both only a couple minutes away! These occur throughout the year, so check regularly for shows. Enjoy performances from student musicians, and maybe you’ll even catch the next Chappell Roan or Taylor Swift before ticket prices for their shows get up to the hundreds! If you’re feeling extra brave, this could even be the perfect serenading opportunity.

Finish the night by finding a bench, picnic table, patch of grass on The Hump, or best of all — a hammock at the Old Student Center — and swap favorite songs with your date. Bonus points: Bring wired earbuds to share! It is the perfect opportunity to sit a little closer to them.

3. For the pair that get competitive thrifting in the same aisle:

Catch the Trend Thrift Thursdays pop-up at The Hump! You and your date can take turns styling one another. Be open to buying clothes you wouldn’t normally go for; getting crafty in your dorm and altering them to fit your style can lead to one-of-a-kind gems for your closet. Thrift flips after a pop-up are always a fun way to repurpose clothes.

Next, head over to Pines and get a sandwich to-go from the Farmers Market. Level it up at your dorm to keep up the DIY theme of the day: deconstruct the sandwich and toast both sides in a pan, sprinkle salt and pepper on the tomatoes, and add hot sauce, pesto, mustard, and whatever else your heart desires! Afterward, you can take those thrift finds and do a second DIY together! Some of my go-to’s are embroidering jeans and turning them into jorts, cutting the necklines of crewnecks, and sewing stars, hearts, or initials on shirts. Making matching heart shirts for you and your date is a winning and wearable love story.

4. For the duo that stops “La La Land” with 24 minutes left:

Begin the date with a walk through Mandeville Art Gallery. The ever-changing art exhibitions will spark natural conversation and offer the opportunity to propose a recreation of Klimt’s “The Kiss.” Then, walk over to the Old Student Center next door to peruse the selection at Groundwork Books and handmade art by student consigners at the General Store Co-op! You can then head to Umi at 64 Degrees for sushi and a more sit-down dinner feel. This is a great opportunity for you and your date to get multiple dishes to share — think Lady and the Tramp with soba noodles instead of spaghetti.

Finish the night with a professional theater production at the on-campus La Jolla Playhouse! Upcoming shows include “Your Local Theater Presents…” and “3 Summers of Lincoln,” neither of which you’ll want to miss! Student tickets are discounted and available for most showtimes. Bonus points: Give your date the privilege of listening to you rap all of Hamilton. If they don’t enjoy your performance, you might want to reconsider a second date.

5. For the couple who treats aquariums like reality TV:

Start your morning by taking the Triton Shuttle down to Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Get off a few stops early to hike down the Scripps Coastal Meander Trail and enjoy the ocean view. Now that both of you have worked up an appetite, grab oceanfront brunch at Caroline’s Seaside Cafe — don’t forget your student ID for 30% off! The grilled chicken sandwich and vegan avocado toast are both tried-and-true delicious picks.

After your meal, stroll along the shore while you enjoy some sun and scout shells or splash around in the waves. Bonus points: Write you and your date’s initials in the sand.

Then, you can get back on the Triton Shuttle and ride it up to Birch Aquarium. Keep a lookout for student ticket offers! Inside, enjoy the endless opportunities to point out you and your partner as various aquatic creatures — yes, you two look exactly like those two baby seahorses snuggling side by side! If you’re looking for a little midday pick-me-up, the Splash Cafe takes Triton Cash.

As you can probably tell, I’ve come a long way since the “ATM-behind-Burger-King” incident. Luckily, that guy stuck with me while I discovered these UCSD date ideas. I am happy to say that he is now my boyfriend. All the ideas in this article are tested and approved by both of us — including the ATM.