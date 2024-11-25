Men’s water polo falters in Big West Championship final

No. 2 UC San Diego men’s water polo (17-11, 3-2 Big West) fell to No. 5 Long Beach State (19-10, 2-3 Big West) in Sunday’s Big West championship final, losing 10-8. After taking a 4-2 lead into the second quarter, the Tritons’ offense was stifled by the Beach. Turnovers, fouls, and multiple game exclusions added to the Tritons’ frustration, as UCSD failed to hoist their first ever Big West championship trophy.

To reach the final, the No. 2 seed Tritons defeated No. 3 UC Davis, 13-8. After two closely contested quarters, UCSD outscored UC Davis 9-3 in the second half to earn a surprisingly comfortable win. The previous two match-ups between the Tritons and Aggies this year were each decided by one goal; UC Davis won 9-8 in September, while UCSD took a thrilling, last-second 12-11 win earlier this month. Senior utility player Ante Buzov led the Tritons with four goals, while redshirt sophomore utility player Mark Laurlund contributed one goal and a career-high of five assists. Saturday afternoon’s victory clinched the Tritons’ first Big West championship final appearance in program history and meant the team was four quarters away from a chance to play for the NCAA Championship.

Standing in their way was No. 5 Long Beach State, who knocked off No. 1 seed and defending champion UC Irvine in the other semifinal. The Tritons took a two-goal lead late in the first quarter, in part due to stellar goalkeeping by senior Logan Estes. However, the remaining 24 minutes were all Beach, who — after three unanswered goals — never looked back for a halftime lead.

Sophomore attacker Mason Presley scored halfway through the third quarter to tie the game at 6-6, but his effort was waved off for an offensive foul. The Tritons remained within touching distance for the remainder of the second half, but untimely exclusions and offensive mishaps meant UCSD was unable to retake the lead. The Tritons only went 4-15 on power play opportunities, leaving UCSD’s attackers ruing their missed chances. Conversely, the Beach converted eight of their 12 power plays, which ultimately proved to be key for their Big West championship victory.

Sunday’s loss means the Tritons will almost certainly miss this year’s NCAA championship, which they have not qualified for since 2018. UCSD will renew their push for their first Big West championship title — and a potential national championship berth — next September.