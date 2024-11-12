Guest Editorial: Letter by University of California Students, Faculty, and Alumni Concerning California’s Role in the Second Trump Administration

Editor’s Note: This letter was sent to us on behalf of Harry Stoltz, a fourth-year student at UC Riverside with the following message:

“Like many others in the UC system, I am shocked, disappointed, and worried about the incoming Trump Administration. I view his stunning victory as a dangerous blow to our democracy, and I am especially worried about how Trump plans to undermine values which I hold dear. Despite this, or perhaps because of this, I think it is important that we mobilize a response.

I strongly believe that the state of California is a natural bulwark against the incoming administration, and it is important to set priorities in these early days. I am in the process of circulating the attached letter amongst UC faculty, staff, students, and our large alumni network. It outlines a path forward, and urges Governor Newsom to position California as the primary opposition force to Trump’s plans for mass deportation, undermining of our democracy, and attacks on science. As the largest university system in California, the UC community carries a lot of prestige, and I believe that we could make a difference.”

The letter is currently being circulated among faculty, staff, and students across the UC system. Signatures are being updated on their website. Stoltz authored the letter and received assistance from Professor Michael Chwe at UCLA to edit the letter and create the website.

The Guardian was not involved in the conception of this letter. We did not offer or make any edits before publishing.

We, the undersigned, are concerned Students, Faculty, and Alumni in California’s UC system. Our ten campuses are home to 295,573 students, 25,000 faculty members, and over 2 million alumni. We are committed to protecting our diverse community, and are deeply concerned about the future of our country.

The State of California is uniquely positioned to act as a bulwark against the upcoming Trump administration. We continue to be the world’sfifth largest economy, and our cultural impact is larger than most countries.

As such, we must use this opportunity to present an alternative to the Trump administration. Our next president has derided immigrants as “poisoning the blood of our country,” promotes misinformation about vaccines, and after refusing to concede the 2020 election, led what scholars characterize as an attempted insurrection. We have a federal system in the United States — individual states have broad autonomy, and we need to embolden our leaders to use the power granted to them by our Constitution. It is encouraging to see that Governor Newsom has already called a special session in the California state legislature to “safeguard California values and fundamental rights in the face of an incoming Trump administration.” It is critical to show our support.

Erosion of Democracy

Prior to the 2020 election, the Trump campaign promoted misinformation surrounding mail-in voting. “This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen,” said Trump, in a September 29 debate with then-candidate Joe Biden. On the night of the election, President Trump took to TV, and claimed the election had been stolen from him. In fact, Trump has claimed fraud in every election for the last eight years: 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, and now again in 2024.

Ahead of January 6, the date when Congress certified the electoral votes, Trump’s administration organized false slates of electors and sent them to seven state capitols in key swing-states to create chaos. The President urged his own Vice President, Mike Pence to reject the real electors sent to congress, and to violate the Electoral Count Act. When it became clear that Pence would not comply, President Trump instigated ten thousand of his supporters to break into Capitol grounds, and 800 to enter the building. The ensuing violence resulted in the deaths of six people, and hundreds injured — including an officer who had his eye gouged out by a rioter. Ultimately, the January 6 attacks delayed the certification of the vote by multiple hours, and 147 republican lawmakers in the house voted “no” on certification.

Instead of denouncing the rioters, Trump has embraced them. Last year, he recorded a rendition of the national anthem, “Justice for All,” with a group of rioters sentenced to prison time for their role in the Insurrection. Trump has said he will pardon the rioters, and calls it “a day of love.”

To put it bluntly, this is disqualifying behavior for a President. Based on what Trump has shown us in the past, and his continued claims of fraud, how could we ever believe that he would leave willingly in 2028?

In stark contrast, California is a leader on elections and democracy. We have some of the most widespread mail-in voting in the country, as well as on-site voter registration. We are fortunate to have an executive who promotes these rights, rather than tramples on them with baseless claims. Moving forward, we urge Governor Newsom to preserve these rights and to fight against any attempts from the federal government to undermine how California conducts its elections.

Mass Deportations

Some of the most pernicious attacks by Donald Trump have been directed at the millions of undocumented immigrants who live in the United States. It is estimated that over 1.85 million reside in California, and at least 600 are enrolled in the UC system. In fact, the state of California hosts one in five of the nation’s undocumented students. In 2015, Trump famously launched his campaign by calling Mexican Immigrants “rapists” and “criminals.” Since then, Trump has continued this rhetoric, and now plans to enact a wide-ranging plan for mass deportation.

This plan should not be taken lightly — at Trump rallies, supporters wave signs with the slogan “Mass Deportation Now!” His running mate, JD Vance, has suggested that a second Trump Administration would remove 1 million people per year. Needless to say, this would devastate one of our most vulnerable communities — one that already faces rising hate crimes.

Governor Newsom needs to leverage his authority as governor to make clear that California will not stand for these attacks. We already have some of the most prominent sanctuary cities in the nation, which protect undocumented persons from raids and arrests conducted by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Governor Newsom needs to make clear that California would not comply with Trump’s plans to tear apart families, and deport people who are responsible for generating $151 billion of our GDP (~5% of California’s economy).

Attacks on Science

The COVID-19 Pandemic continues to have lingering effects on the lives of Californians. The pandemic, which led to a recession in 2020, resulted in the deaths of over 100,000 Californians, and burdened the US economy with 8% inflation, was exacerbated by the Trump administration’s lies surrounding masking and vaccines. In an October 2020 town hall, President Trump baselessly claimed that 85% of people wearing masks caught COVID, that same year suggested injecting bleach to fight the virus, and now reportedly plans to appoint Robert F Kennedy Jr. to his administration. Kennedy is a vaccine skeptic, and has said that the administration would recommend removing fluoride from drinking water — a process that has led to decreased levels of tooth decay benefitting millions over decades.

President Trump’s first administration proposed budget cuts to federal research spending — all four years in a row. The National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Department of Energy (DOE), and NASA all saw attacks by the administration. In his first term, Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Accords, continues to promote baseless claims that windmills cause cancer, and calls climate change a “hoax.” This past year, Trump has vowed to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act — a law which is responsible for $425 millionto combat climate change.

California, in contrast, is a global leader on climate change and renewable technology. In the past couple years, our legislature has passed landmark legislation to combat climate change, and state law requires that electric vehicles are required to make up 35% of new vehicles sold by 2026. We live on the forefront of climate change, and face increasing forest fires year over year. This climate emergency impacts the lives of people across the state, and decreased federal funding threatens to compound the issue.

California needs to continue its investments in science and education moving into a second Trump Administration.

Conclusion

California is uniquely situated to combat the incoming Trump Administration. We hope that this letter has sufficiently outlined some of the ways in which Californians will be affected. We believe that California needs to act as an alternative for the country. Trump’s dark and divisive actions as president, as candidate, and as convicted felon, need to be contrasted with forward- looking and empathetic leadership. Our great state has proven its courage before, and we must do it again.