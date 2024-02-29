Latest Stories
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
Oceanside Locals Respond to Living Speed Bump Plan
Emily Ito, Staff Writer • Feb 29, 2024
Battle of the Bands 2024
Thomas Murphy, Co-Webmaster & Photographer • Feb 26, 2024
Opening the Doors of Change for homeless youth
Kyan Baker, Contributing Staff Writer • Feb 26, 2024
A journey through San Diego’s art sphere
Roye Meitav, Contributing Staff Writer • Feb 26, 2024
The 2024 CA Senate Primaries: Where are you casting your vote?
Jordan Nakagawa, Jaechan Preston Lee, and Claudia Pea SilveraFeb 26, 2024
Pope’s heroics help Tritons defeat Anteaters in OT thriller
Alan Zhang, Staff Writer • Feb 25, 2024

Oceanside Locals Respond to Living Speed Bump Plan

Emily Ito, Staff WriterFeb 29, 2024
+
Photo by Emily Ito/ UCSD Guardian
Video by Emily Ito/ UCSD Guardian

Editor’s Note: The following is a transcript of a podcast, which you can listen to using the embed above, or with the link here.

Oceanside’s beaches have been eroding away despite numerous efforts to bring in fresh sand. That’s why the city held a design competition geared at finding an effective sand restoration plan for its vanishing shores. During a council workshop on January 31, council officials unanimously voted for the International Coastal Management’s Living Speed Bump program. As Emily Ito reports, Oceanside locals have mixed feelings about it.

The plan is to create small living headlands that will act as natural erosion barriers and create open space for beachgoers. Longtime Oceanside resident, Bill Lillengreen, thinks its a promising proposal. He explains, “I am disturbed it has taken as long as it has to come to plan but I’m excited about it. Oceanside absolutely needs sand.”

Cameron Menesi lives just four blocks from the beach and often walks her dog by the area. She is skeptical given past sand restoration efforts have not worked. “They keep bringing sand on and it’s gone again in the next two weeks. I mean there’s no beach for people to lay on anymore so they should do that yeah.”

According to the ICM team, the pilot project will cost between 20 to 50 million dollars.

“My concern is that they’re going to spend a bunch of money and put all this sand in and the next big storm is going to wash it all away.” That’s Todd Melen, an Oceanside resident who worries that this solution will be short lived. “You can’t fight mother nature basically.”

Oceanside locals seem mainly excited but also anxious to see if this plan will actually work. Construction is projected to begin in the Fall of 2025. For UC San Diego’s The Guardian, this is Emily Ito.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
UC San Diego explores land acquisition near Mission Bay to address campus expansion and housing needs
UC San Diego explores land acquisition near Mission Bay to address campus expansion and housing needs
California’s primary election: The UCSD Guardian breaks down the ballot
California’s primary election: The UCSD Guardian breaks down the ballot
Hopkins Parking Structure
UC San Diego adjusts student resident spots amid parking shortage on campus
UCSD Tenants rally with non-profit and worker union to demand UC-wide divestment from Blackstone Inc.
UCSD Tenants rally with non-profit and worker union to demand UC-wide divestment from Blackstone Inc.
Rally-goers protest UCSD’s affiliation with ExxonMobil, call for a fossil-free campus
Rally-goers protest UCSD’s affiliation with ExxonMobil, call for a fossil-free campus
Photo Essay: Walkout for Palestine
Photo Essay: Walkout for Palestine
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *