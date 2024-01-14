Latest Stories
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
UC San Diego School of Medicine receives $5 million grant to establish a center for Learning Health Systems science
UC San Diego School of Medicine receives $5 million grant to establish a center for Learning Health Systems science
Image Courtesy of UC San Diego Today
Biomarkers may pave the way for new depression treatments
UC alumni pledge to withhold donations until the system divests from war and apartheid
UC alumni pledge to withhold donations until the system divests from war and apartheid
Shores Diner to fill vacancy at Old Student Center
Shores Diner to fill vacancy at Old Student Center
Academic workers rally outside UC San Diego’s Moores Cancer Center to protest the University’s decision to remove five international Postdoctoral scholars from their jobs. (Image courtesy of UAW 5810)
UAW 5810, supporters rally against layoff of five international postdoctoral workers
Image courtesy of Sean Hawkey
Bittersweet: Chocolate’s Hidden Cost
Open tabs: An exploration of multitasking behavior
Open tabs: An exploration of multitasking behavior
Music to my ears: KSDT’s experience in sharing music
Music to my ears: KSDT’s experience in sharing music
Student grievances with AS: A call to action
Student grievances with AS: A call to action
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
UCSD’s holiday leftovers: Fighting the fall blues
Strong second half proves the difference as Tritons down Beach
Strong second half proves the difference as Tritons down Beach
Tritons’ three game win streak ended by Mustangs
Tritons’ three game win streak ended by Mustangs
Photo courtesy of the United States Army Band on Flickr
Go Blue or Purple Reign?: The UCSD Guardian’s 2024 CFP National Championship Preview
Photo by Austin Kirk of Flickr
Joe Flacco: the resurrection of the NFL’s most inevitable champion
Photo by Josh Hallett on Flickr
Sports journalism is dying
Photo courtesy of Konstantin Evdokimov on Unsplash
Abolishing corporate exploitation of medical services
Photo courtesy of Jeremy Huang on Unsplash
An update on UC-wide housing insecurity
Artwork by Seongeun Ko
Convenience at a cost: electric scooters on campus
Editorial: UC Regents must call for a ceasefire in Gaza
Editorial: UC Regents must call for a ceasefire in Gaza
Photo courtesy of Filip Andrejevic on Unsplash
It is time to put an end to America’s military-industrial complex
Image Courtesy of UC San Diego Today
Biomarkers may pave the way for new depression treatments
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego’s Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
Setting New Year’s resolutions might be harmful for you
Setting New Year’s resolutions might be harmful for you
Australia out of a car window
Australia out of a car window
Photo by Ankit Sood on Unsplash
The old traditions behind New Year’s celebrations
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/you-go-down-woods-todaybeware-6175068 https://themediawitch.substack.com/p/the-witchvox-project-10-interview https://coolsandiegosights.com/2016/12/27/fun-photos-of-sun-god-bird-sculpture-at-ucsd/
Greek life on college campuses: ancient roots of hazing and initiation
How to actually be productive during the holidays
How to actually be productive during the holidays
“Anyone but You” delivers exactly what you would expect from a rom-com
“Anyone but You” delivers exactly what you would expect from a rom-com
Essay: fairy tales of the future — a quest for speculative fiction
Essay: fairy tales of the future — a quest for speculative fiction
A&Es favorites of 2023
A&E’s favorites of 2023
The new kings of pop
The new kings of pop
Tragedy and triumph – The Iron Claw review
Tragedy and triumph – The Iron Claw review
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Volume 56 – Issue 29
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Blacks Beach
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Black’s Beach
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD



The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian



Strong second half proves the difference as Tritons down Beach
Alan Zhang, Staff Writer • January 14, 2024
Tritons’ three game win streak ended by Mustangs
Wyatt Bose, Staff Writer • January 14, 2024
Setting New Year’s resolutions might be harmful for you
Naisha Nallakula, Staff Writer • January 14, 2024
Australia out of a car window
Bradley Beggs, Lifestyle Editor • January 14, 2024
UC San Diego School of Medicine receives $5 million grant to establish a center for Learning Health Systems science
Eru Ishikawa, Staff Writer • January 14, 2024
Biomarkers may pave the way for new depression treatments
Solen Ronarch, Staff Writer • January 14, 2024

UC alumni pledge to withhold donations until the system divests from war and apartheid

Mehri Sadri, Senior Writer
January 14, 2024
UC+alumni+pledge+to+withhold+donations+until+the+system+divests+from+war+and+apartheid
Hana Tobias

University of California system alumni have published an open letter directed at the Regents Chairs and UC President Michael Drake, pledging to withhold university donations until the UC Regents Board calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. As of Sunday, Jan. 14, over 1,023 alumni across all 10 UC campuses have signed the letter.

The Google document, addressed to all 26 members of the UC Regents, calls upon the board to address safety concerns for those on campuses who are condemning the genocide and calling for a ceasefire. 

Additionally, the letter demands that the board fully divest from United States military enterprises, manufacturers, and “companies profiting from Israel’s oppression of Palestinians as demanded of the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.”

The BDS movement “works to end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law,”according to their website. BDS aligns with the demands in the article that calls for the divestment of assets that “are either spent on advancing this war industry or remain concentrated and hoarded in the pockets of the Regents and Administrators.” 

The UC Regents have retracted billions of dollars of funds from endowment and pension funds from controversial industries in the past, such as clearing all fossil fuels portfolio investments in 2020; however, the BDS movement targets boycott demands on their website towards consumer brands, such as Puma, HP, and SodaStream. The letter’s authors acknowledge the UC’s 3.1 billion dollar divestment in 1986 as a result of the South African apartheid and “are confident in the Regents’ ability to implement a divestment of even greater proportions to help end the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.”

Along with these demands, the letter rejects statements previously issued by UC’s leadership after Oct. 7. Such messages include President Drake’s Nov. 10 statement issued to the UC community. The letter describes his statement condemning Islamophobia and antisemitism on campus as “insufficient to protect students facing real threats to their physical safety and to their future ability to find gainful employment.” Furthermore, the letter calls for specific attention to protecting the “advocacy groups who have been sanctioned or outright banned on other college campuses,” citing examples of Regents Chair Leib’s as well as UC Berkeley Professor Davidoff Solomon’s adverse comments toward past student protests and boycotts.

The letter concludes with the first and last names of all alumni who signed, along with their graduation campus and year. According to the document, the list of signees updates daily.

According to The Campaign for UC San Diego, a ten-year-long fundraising campaign, the university alone received over 3 billion dollars in private donations across over 164 thousand unique donors — one of the fastest growing numbers in the country. The Campaign’s summary informs that over 46,000 of these individual donors are alumni, which is over a 1300% increase than what was reported from the previous campaign. Such donations are integral for funding UC San Diego scholarship programs, such as the Chancellor Associates Scholars Program, which has seen an 800% increase in scholarships since 2013. Furthermore, such funds were reported to contribute towards “focus areas,” such as Health & Medicine, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, and COVID-19 Response. Alumni donations are key sources of monetary support for such sectors and specialties.

One junior at UCSD, who was granted anonymity upon request, shared her positive experience as a UCSD scholarship recipient. 

“I know that the scholarship is the reason I’m able to get priority for class registration and housing,” she said. “[The scholarship] ensured that I haven’t had to pay for any of my tuition and housing since I got onto campus.”

Student testimonies regarding the CASP scholarship’s impact, featured in a UC San Diego Impact Report, further depict the alumni-funded program’s impact. Such testimonies highlighted its flexibility, as well as the kickstart CASP gave others to accomplish their dreams and navigate college.

This open letter comes after similar statements were released from alumni at Columbia University, Barnard College, and Brown University in November 2023. The full letter and signature list can be viewed here.

The UCSD Guardian reached out to UCSD media representatives for comment on the alumni-backed letter’s content, but has not received a response as of time of publication.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Shores Diner to fill vacancy at Old Student Center
Shores Diner to fill vacancy at Old Student Center
Academic workers rally outside UC San Diego’s Moores Cancer Center to protest the University’s decision to remove five international Postdoctoral scholars from their jobs. (Image courtesy of UAW 5810)
UAW 5810, supporters rally against layoff of five international postdoctoral workers
A.S. President Lo retains position in 19-14 decision at Week 9 Senate meeting impeachment vote
A.S. President Lo retains position in 19-14 decision at Week 9 Senate meeting impeachment vote
New gender-neutral locker room to open in RIMAC
New gender-neutral locker room to open in RIMAC
The Che Café responds to allegations of assault and boundary violations in its space
The Che Café responds to allegations of assault and boundary violations in its space
Photo Courtesy of Scripps Institution of Oceanography
Academic Senate approves undergraduate climate change requirement
About the Contributor
Mehri Sadri, Staff Writer
When she isn't stalking Twitter for new article ideas, Mehri can be found (gladly) coordinating local government's policy and outreach efforts through her work for the County and City of San Diego.

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *