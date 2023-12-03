Latest Stories
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
A.S. President Lo retains position in 19-14 decision at Week 9 Senate meeting impeachment vote
A.S. President Lo retains position in 19-14 decision at Week 9 Senate meeting impeachment vote
New gender-neutral locker room to open in RIMAC
New gender-neutral locker room to open in RIMAC
The Che Café responds to allegations of assault and boundary violations in its space
The Che Café responds to allegations of assault and boundary violations in its space
Photo Courtesy of Scripps Institution of Oceanography
Academic Senate approves undergraduate climate change requirement
Impeachment Efforts Against AS President Continue Ahead of Vote
Impeachment Efforts Against AS President Continue Ahead of Vote
Open tabs: An exploration of multitasking behavior
Open tabs: An exploration of multitasking behavior
Music to my ears: KSDT’s experience in sharing music
Music to my ears: KSDT’s experience in sharing music
Student grievances with AS: A call to action
Student grievances with AS: A call to action
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
UCSD’s holiday leftovers: Fighting the fall blues
Image Courtesy of Kevin deFreitas Architects
The scramble for scheduling
Photo by Josh Hallett on Flickr
Sports journalism is dying
SDSU breaks Tritons’ hearts, wins at the buzzer
SDSU breaks Tritons’ hearts, wins at the buzzer
Photo by Janosch Diggelmann on Unsplash
2023-24 Champions League predictions: Which teams have topped the group stages?
Thanksgiving and football: An American tradition
Thanksgiving and football: An American tradition
Photo by Fauzan Saari on Unsplash
International break: Too many games or a gleaming opportunity?
Photo courtesy of Jeremy Huang on Unsplash
An update on UC-wide housing insecurity
Artwork by Seongeun Ko
Convenience at a cost: electric scooters on campus
Editorial: UC Regents must call for a ceasefire in Gaza
Editorial: UC Regents must call for a ceasefire in Gaza
Photo courtesy of Filip Andrejevic on Unsplash
It is time to put an end to America’s military-industrial complex
Photo courtesy of Jackie Hope on Unsplash
An argument for structural changes to the U.S. Supreme Court
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego’s Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/you-go-down-woods-todaybeware-6175068 https://themediawitch.substack.com/p/the-witchvox-project-10-interview https://coolsandiegosights.com/2016/12/27/fun-photos-of-sun-god-bird-sculpture-at-ucsd/
Greek life on college campuses: ancient roots of hazing and initiation
How to actually be productive during the holidays
How to actually be productive during the holidays
A very merry Chrismukkah
A very merry Chrismukkah
Photo by Christelle BOURGEOIS on Unsplash
The Mysterious Past Lives of Pre-Loved Clothing
Storm Drain on a Halloweekend Night
Storm Drain on a Halloweekend Night
“Saltburn” - Emerald Fennell’s promising young man?
“Saltburn” – Emerald Fennell’s promising young man?
Fall quarter: embracing transition during Stick Season
Fall quarter: embracing transition during Stick Season
A Christmas with Stephen King
A Christmas with Stephen King
“The Hunger Games” prequel is a villain origin story done right
“The Hunger Games” prequel is a villain origin story done right
My Year of Rest and Relaxation: Living on the edges of oblivion
“My Year of Rest and Relaxation”: Living on the edges of oblivion
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Volume 56 – Issue 29
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Blacks Beach
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Black’s Beach
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD



The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian



An update on UC-wide housing insecurity
Jordan Nakagawa, Contributing Writer • December 4, 2023
Open tabs: An exploration of multitasking behavior
Kylie Necochea, Contributing Staff Writer • December 4, 2023
Music to my ears: KSDT’s experience in sharing music
Sydney McDonald, Contributing Staff Writer • December 4, 2023
Greek life on college campuses: ancient roots of hazing and initiation
Beliz Berik, Contributing Staff Writer • December 4, 2023
How to actually be productive during the holidays
Isabela Contreras, Senior Staff Writer • December 4, 2023
A very merry Chrismukkah
Leah Schiffer, Senior Staff Writer • December 4, 2023

A.S. President Lo retains position in 19-14 decision at Week 9 Senate meeting impeachment vote

Adalia Luo, Co-Design Editor
December 3, 2023
A.S. President Lo retains position in 19-14 decision at Week 9 Senate meeting impeachment vote
Ifunanya Okoroma

At the Wednesday, Nov. 29 senate meeting, A.S. President George Chi Ioi Lo faced his impeachment hearing and vote. After two hours of presentations, public comments, and questioning, the A.S. Senate voted to retain Lo as president in a 19-14 decision with no one abstaining. In order for the vote to have passed, 22 senators needed to vote in favor of impeachment.

The meeting was attended by several student groups who co-authored the Article of Impeachment agenda item: Students for Justice in Palestine, Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanola de Aztlan, Groundworks Bookstore, the Ethnic Studies Undergraduate Community, and the Mixed Student Union.

Lo intended to hold a special presentation defending himself against the article of impeachment, but it was moved behind the vote on the agenda to devote more space to student speakers. During discussion, several senators yielded their speaking time to allow Lo the opportunity to clarify the situations represented in the article and address the accusations.

Lo said that he hopes to put the impeachment process behind him.

“I was very happy to retain the seat. I will continue to do advocacy outreach. Even though I was under the impeachment process, my work never stopped,” Lo said, referring to advocacy he has done in housing, transportation, and other fields. “I hope that after this impeachment, we can continue to foster an inclusive campus and if any senators have concerns, I am happy to talk to them.”

Since the vote has failed, the student groups intend to pursue a second route through the Judicial Board to recall Lo. They plan to re-file a recall petition which the J-Board must approve. Their re-file document, which is essentially the same as their Article of Impeachment, lists six grievances, the first two of which were already ruled as valid reasons for recall by the J-Board in the first iteration of the petition.

If the SJP recall re-file is approved, the groups must collect a certain amount of signatures from the student body supporting Lo’s recall in a two-week timeframe in order for the process to move forward. In response to the possible re-file, Lo says he believes the student body will exercise their critical judgment in choosing whether to sign a theoretical recall petition.

“I totally deny all of those allegations and I do have evidence and proof,” Lo said. “I hope that students will come open-minded, trying to listen to both sides.”

The J-Board has the final sign-off on all impeachment and recall inquiries, and currently seats two out of its seven required members. Lo has control over appointing new J-Board members in his capacity as president. At the same meeting, two new J-Board members, Selena-Marie Espinoza and Ansh Tripathi were voted in by the senate in action items brought forth by Lo. Espinoza’s appointment passed in a 12-3-10 vote and Tripathi’s appointment passed in a 9-2-14 vote with 25 votes total collected for each decision.

The original two judges were appointed by Lo’s predecessor, Sky Yang, in March 2023 and have the initials E.W. and H.S.. J-Board applications opened before the impeachment process began. They have since closed and are currently under review by the Office of the President. Lo told The Guardian that he intends to appoint two more members at the Week 10 senate meeting and fill the last vacancy after he has conducted due diligence.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
New gender-neutral locker room to open in RIMAC
New gender-neutral locker room to open in RIMAC
The Che Café responds to allegations of assault and boundary violations in its space
The Che Café responds to allegations of assault and boundary violations in its space
Photo Courtesy of Scripps Institution of Oceanography
Academic Senate approves undergraduate climate change requirement
Impeachment Efforts Against AS President Continue Ahead of Vote
Impeachment Efforts Against AS President Continue Ahead of Vote
Student groups call for the impeachment of AS President Lo
Graduate Students Rally to Celebrate Anniversary of Historic UAW Strike
Graduate Students Rally to Celebrate Anniversary of Historic UAW Strike
About the Contributors
Adalia Luo, Design Co-Editor
Minivan driver and professional nuisance. Scorpio woman. Xtra-flavor blasted goldfish aficionado.
Ifunanya Okoroma, Data Visualization Editor
The very first career path Ifunanya wanted to pursue was to be an artist. That was until their mom told them to think of something else that "made money." Nevertheless, she never let go of her creative wit, allowing herself to pursue the intersection of computer science and artistic mediums to create data visualizations. Their free time consists mostly of trying to be the most pretentious human being alive by consuming copious amounts of documentaries and movies, in addition to taking Spotify way too seriously.

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *