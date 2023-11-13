Restaurant Review: RakiRaki Ramen

Latest Stories
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
AS Column Week 6
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
RAs Nurture Community and Wellbeing on Campus
RAs Nurture Community and Wellbeing on Campus
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
All eyes on the new marketplaces
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Tritons prevail over Denver in season opener
Tritons prevail over Denver in season opener
Photo by Daniel Lin of Flickr
Suit Game: The Case for Formal Attire on NBA Sidelines
The Guardian’s overreactions after two weeks of the NBA season
The Guardian’s overreactions after two weeks of the NBA season
Brendon Fezzey Shines Bright in Tritons’ 4th Quarter Comeback vs. UC Davis
Brendon Fezzey Shines Bright in Tritons’ 4th Quarter Comeback vs. UC Davis
Photo by Vienna Reyes on Unsplash
Jude Bellingham Steals The Show At El Clásico
Photo provided by Marjan Blan on Unsplash
Put down the phone and be bored, it’s good for you
Photo provided by Philippe Bout on Unsplash
We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college
Photo provided by
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
Image courtesy of Jon Tyson on Unsplash
Biden should drop out to prevent a Trump victory
Image courtesy of Blake Wheeler on Unsplash
Grass lawns: an outdated and wasteful aesthetic
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego’s Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
Restaurant Review: RakiRaki Ramen
Restaurant Review: RakiRaki Ramen
MeowMeow hides under my bed, fearing BMO’s attack.
I Moved My Family Cat to College with Me… Here’s How It Went
Big Screen Bliss: The Magic of Movie Memberships
Big Screen Bliss: The Magic of Movie Memberships
Photo by christopher lemercier on Unsplash
Dating Horror Stories to Scare You After Halloween
https://medium.com/@vickiebananas/rationing-in-times-of-covid-53a242271177 https://triton.news/2018/09/ucsd-unveils-new-technologically-advanced-osler-parking-structure/
Why I Don’t Drive to Class
Can I talk to you for a sec? – “The Golden Bachelor” Review
Can I talk to you for a sec? – “The Golden Bachelor” Review
Too clean/too heavy/too Spiritbox – “The Fear of Fear” EP Review
Too clean/too heavy/too Spiritbox – “The Fear of Fear” EP Review
When there is light, there is also darkness: “All the Light We Cannot See” Review
When there is light, there is also darkness: “All the Light We Cannot See” Review
Hollywood Bowl finds harmony with boygenius on Halloween night
Hollywood Bowl finds harmony with boygenius on Halloween night
Percy Jackson and the horror of the college application process
Percy Jackson and the horror of the college application process
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Volume 56 – Issue 29
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Blacks Beach
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Black’s Beach
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD



The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian



Restaurant Review: RakiRaki Ramen
Jonathan Zhang, Staff Writer • November 13, 2023
Put down the phone and be bored, it’s good for you
Kevin Zhu, Contributing Writer • November 13, 2023
RAs Nurture Community and Wellbeing on Campus
Abby Offenhauser, Contributing Staff Writer • November 13, 2023
I Moved My Family Cat to College with Me… Here’s How It Went
Emily Ito, Senior Staff Writer • November 13, 2023
Big Screen Bliss: The Magic of Movie Memberships
Leah Schiffer, Senior Staff Writer • November 13, 2023
Tritons prevail over Denver in season opener
Alan Zhang, Contributing Writer • November 12, 2023

Restaurant Review: RakiRaki Ramen

Jonathan Zhang, Staff Writer
November 13, 2023
Restaurant+Review%3A+RakiRaki+Ramen
Jonathan Zhang

After a week of midterms and my GPA getting absolutely pummeled, I decided a proper munch was what I needed. I’ve wanted to go to RakiRaki Ramen for months, and I decided this would be the week to go. The real reason was because my friend was craving ramen, and since he has the car, his wish was my command. 

RakiRaki Ramen is the well-known brainchild of former fashion designer and Japanese chef Junya Watanabe. The original location in Convoy opened in 2012 and has now expanded to locations in Mira Mesa and Rancho Penasquitos. They offer a plethora of good eats such as ramen, tsukemen (Japanese dip ramen), sushi, curry plates, donburi (Japanese rice bowl), and various Japanese starters. Alcoholic beverages like sake and soju are also served; however, I could not partake as I am a law-abiding citizen of the United States of America and not over the age of 21. Also, as with most restaurants in Convoy, expect a long wait time. My friends and I waited half an hour despite it being a Thursday night. 

Upon stepping into the restaurant, I was amazed with the decor. Wooden planks adorned both the walls and ceiling; fake foliage was strewn from the ceiling, transporting me to the plant section of Home Depot or a Japanese forest. The main centerpiece was the open kitchen where you could see the chefs preparing sushi to order. The layout felt inviting, modern, and perfect for the ‘gram. 

Jonathan Zhang

I ordered the Original Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen alongside Junya’s Crispy Karaage / RakiRaki Dream Come True Bento Box to split among my friends (Yes, I have friends). The service was relatively fast, with our food coming out 10 minutes after we ordered. 

The bento box appetizer came first, and on first impression, it seemed a bit small for the $30 we paid. It had four components: crispy karaage smothered with a mild spicy-sweet sauce, three jumbo gyoza perched on top of a bed of rice puffs, four takoyaki balls dressed up with Kewpie mayo and takoyaki sauce, and half of their Rakiraki roll which consisted of shrimp tempura, lumps of crab, a couple cucumber logs, and a smear of cream cheese. The karaage was quite good — moist chunks of chicken thigh encased by an ultra-crispy shell of seasoned batter. The sauce reminded me of gochujang with a nice afterburn; however, I would’ve preferred the sauce as a dip rather than have it smothered on top of the chicken. The takoyaki balls were mediocre and lacked octopus. Perhaps we’re in an octopus shortage. While the gyozas were filled to the brim with filling and had an audible crunch as you bit into them, not much more could be said about them. Lastly, the sushi was also average. Think of a sushi roll from The Bistro at Seventh College but more refined and with better ingredients. I’d get the karaage again, but as for the rest, absolutely not. 

Jonathan Zhang

As we finished up the last morsels of our appetizer, the star of the show arrived. The ramen was massive and consisted of handmade noodles, slabs of charred pork char siu, slivers of bamboo shoots, strings of wakame seaweed, half of a soft-boiled soy sauce egg, a sprinkling of fried garlic chips, and a fistful of green onions and bean sprouts all soaking in a luxurious and decadent pork broth. The ramen was quite good. The broth was pure umami, and the noodles were cooked perfectly. However, the garlic chips were an odd addition. While I understand their idea of including garlic to enhance taste, the execution was off. The chips were rock hard and were in extreme contrast to the rest of the dish texturally. Additionally, the pork was quite dry due to it being severely overcooked — truly a shame for such a legendary spot. Lastly, the egg was quite cold. Obviously, they prepare it before service, but they definitely could’ve warmed it up prior to serving it. These small mistakes add up and really differentiate great restaurants from the mediocre ones. 

While RakiRaki Ramen serves up a hearty bowl of ramen in an intimate setting, their mediocre bento box and culinary mishaps prevent it from being one of the elite Asian restaurants in the hyper-competitive Convoy area. 

RakiRaki Ramen

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 4646 Convoy St. #102-A San Diego, CA 92111

Rating: 8/10
Leave a Comment
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Lifestyle
MeowMeow hides under my bed, fearing BMO’s attack.
I Moved My Family Cat to College with Me… Here’s How It Went
Big Screen Bliss: The Magic of Movie Memberships
Big Screen Bliss: The Magic of Movie Memberships
Photo by christopher lemercier on Unsplash
Dating Horror Stories to Scare You After Halloween
https://medium.com/@vickiebananas/rationing-in-times-of-covid-53a242271177 https://triton.news/2018/09/ucsd-unveils-new-technologically-advanced-osler-parking-structure/
Why I Don't Drive to Class
Image courtesy of Avery Cocozziello on Unsplash
The Origins of Halloween: Meaning, Roots, and Traditions
“Carved Pumpkin” and collage by Samantha Phan using Canva; “Pile of Orange Pumpkin” courtesy of Jason Leung on Unsplash; “Sliced Fruit on Black Tray” courtesy of Aneta Pawlik on Unsplash; “Pumpkin Guts” courtesy of Shaun Holloway on Unsplash
Halloween from a pumpkin’s point of view
About the Contributor
Jonathan Zhang, Staff Writer, Copy Editor
Foodie fanatic and comedy connoisseur.

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *