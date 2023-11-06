Latest Stories
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
Image Courtesy of studentaid.gov
FAFSA form’s to contain changes for upcoming application year
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
All eyes on the new marketplaces
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
The Guardian’s overreactions after two weeks of the NBA season
The Guardian’s overreactions after two weeks of the NBA season
Brendon Fezzey Shines Bright in Tritons’ 4th Quarter Comeback vs. UC Davis
Brendon Fezzey Shines Bright in Tritons’ 4th Quarter Comeback vs. UC Davis
Photo by Vienna Reyes on Unsplash
Jude Bellingham Steals The Show At El Clásico
Photo by Jeffrey F. Lin on Unsplash
NWSL is professional sports’ next big thing
Photo by Jimmy Conover on Unsplash
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers: 2023 World Series Preview
Photo provided by Philippe Bout on Unsplash
We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college
Photo provided by
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
Image courtesy of Jon Tyson on Unsplash
Biden should drop out to prevent a Trump victory
Image courtesy of Blake Wheeler on Unsplash
Grass lawns: an outdated and wasteful aesthetic
Photo provided by: Sunguk Kim
An argument against hatred in a time of conflict
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego’s Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
Photo by christopher lemercier on Unsplash
Dating Horror Stories to Scare You After Halloween
https://medium.com/@vickiebananas/rationing-in-times-of-covid-53a242271177 https://triton.news/2018/09/ucsd-unveils-new-technologically-advanced-osler-parking-structure/
Why I Don’t Drive to Class
Image courtesy of Avery Cocozziello on Unsplash
The Origins of Halloween: Meaning, Roots, and Traditions
“Carved Pumpkin” and collage by Samantha Phan using Canva; “Pile of Orange Pumpkin” courtesy of Jason Leung on Unsplash; “Sliced Fruit on Black Tray” courtesy of Aneta Pawlik on Unsplash; “Pumpkin Guts” courtesy of Shaun Holloway on Unsplash
Halloween from a pumpkin’s point of view
The spookiest places at UCSD
The spookiest places at UCSD
Hollywood Bowl finds harmony with boygenius on Halloween night
Hollywood Bowl finds harmony with boygenius on Halloween night
Percy Jackson and the horror of the college application process
Percy Jackson and the horror of the college application process
Finding the wolves in the picture: “Killers of the Flower Moon” review
Finding the wolves in the picture: “Killers of the Flower Moon” review
A&Es Halloween Favorites
A&E’s Halloween Favorites
Punchy, Polished, Polyphia
Punchy, Polished, Polyphia
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Volume 56 – Issue 29
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Blacks Beach
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Black’s Beach
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD



The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian



Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Erin Kee, Staff Writer • November 6, 2023
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
Alex Reinsch-Goldstein, Contributing Staff Writer • November 6, 2023
We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college
Anshul Govindu, Staff Writer • November 6, 2023
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
Kendall Clarida, Contributing Writer • November 6, 2023
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Eru Ishikawa, Contributing Writer • November 5, 2023
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Carter Castillo, Senior Writer • November 5, 2023

We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college

Anshul Govindu, Staff Writer
November 6, 2023
Photo+provided+by+Philippe+Bout+on+Unsplash
Photo provided by Philippe Bout on Unsplash

As Week 6 of the quarter begins, many freshmen are probably coming to a reckoning: the “college experience” is wildly underwhelming. Allured with the promise of constant fun and nights out, their lives have likely devolved into homework and midterms. This is the unfortunate yet underemphasized reality about college, which almost every student learns the hard way. Despite this fact, society embellishes and glorifies the social experience of college, leading to unachievable expectations and inevitable disappointment. This causes unjustified social pressures and intensifies an already difficult transition for freshmen, exacerbating ever-increasing mental health issues.

The issue starts with students themselves, who put forth false personas on social media and propagate romanticized views of college. For instance, post-pandemic life gave birth to the “day in the life” trend, where student YouTubers from various universities started vlogging their lives. Many of these videos have hundreds of thousands of views, which speaks to their reach and impact among prospective and incoming undergraduates. The University of Virginia even states that these videos have impacted their admissions process. The problem is the enormous selection bias inherent within these videos.

A quick scroll through TikTok or Instagram demonstrates that the majority of students choose to produce content on particularly captivating and “content-filled” days that may contain more social events or activities. These misrepresentative videos tend to be far more interesting to viewers than a truly “average day in the life,” accruing more views and shares — the primary goal of those who create these posts. However, this positive feedback loop ensures that the videos furthest from reality are the only ones people see. When every video someone watches deliberately contains these outlier social events, it produces a deceiving sense of normality. When freshmen eventually do not encounter these false expectations, there is a natural but unfounded feeling of abnormality. By artificially chasing viewership, many of these social media posts are doing a disservice to impressionable students who morph their expectations around the content they are consuming.

Another major source of blame is the media, which greatly exaggerates the college “party culture.” For example, countless movies about college life, like the 2014 film series “Neighbors,” depict it as nothing but a constant chase of dopamine and adrenaline with endless weekend parties and limited academic burdens. Unfortunately, the data does not support this notion. A survey of UCLA students found that 41% of freshmen did not attend college parties. Considering that UCSD does not have frat houses on campus, unlike UCLA, that percentage is likely to be even higher at this university. As such, the gap between expectations and reality is considerable among UCSD freshmen. The issue is that the media portrays non-partiers as the heavy minority, even though it is only about a 3:2 split. This places a lot of unfair social pressure on these individuals, who are being made to seem isolated, even though that is far from the truth.

These arising misconceptions have serious consequences. According to the British Journal of Medicine, one in three college students develop severe anxiety and depression throughout their first year. Although there are certainly many factors that contribute to this, such as homesickness or academic stress, 19% of freshmen found the social aspects of college to be more challenging than they expected. As a result, stress and concern could be greatly reduced if students were able to both anticipate this struggle and recognize that others are also struggling, even if the objective level of sociability was the same. Unfortunately, there is no way to know if this would be true, because incoming students have been imprinted with a false sense of glamor.

However, this outlook on social misconceptions is admittedly skewed, since it comes from UCSD, where students often prioritize academics over sociability. There are many “party schools” that do not necessarily pride themselves on academics, and whose party life might not be so dissimilar from the general perception. Although these schools may not present the same issues regarding false expectations, they do feed into the unfair social pressure to party and conform to the predisposed umbrella expectations they have set. For example, a study from the Journal of American College Health found that many female students drink solely to fit in with their male counterparts. Unfortunately, this behavior has similar mental health consequences; 24% of first-year students who consumed alcohol were found to be mildly to severely depressed. 

Although UCSD does have a comparative lack of party or Greek life, reducing social opportunities for freshmen, it actually works to combat the adverse effects on mental health. This unconventional college atmosphere can alleviate the aforementioned social burdens of conforming to an unhealthy environment, thereby contributing positively to students’ mental well-being. The “UC Socially Dead” stereotype is not fully unwarranted, but there are certainly more important factors to blame. For instance, UCSD’s unique college system somewhat restricts students into one of eight subcommunities and limits opportunities to meet new people. Overall, even though the social atmosphere specific to UCSD may not be what students expect, that is not necessarily a bad thing.

To navigate the college experience successfully, it is crucial for freshmen to temper their initial social expectations, especially at UCSD. Often their understanding of college is vastly skewed, which can lead to unrealistic hopes and inevitable disappointment. By managing these expectations, students can avoid a year filled with frustration and potential mental health issues. 

Even more important is the collective responsibility of society, social media, and media in general to present a more accurate portrayal of the college experience. This would not only assist students in making informed decisions but also help prevent the perpetuation of mental health issues by allowing for realistic and attainable aspirations.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$140
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Photo provided by
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Image courtesy of Jon Tyson on Unsplash
Biden should drop out to prevent a Trump victory
Image courtesy of Blake Wheeler on Unsplash
Grass lawns: an outdated and wasteful aesthetic
The spookiest places at UCSD
The spookiest places at UCSD
More in Latest
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
A.S. President Lo releases statement after being called to apologize for conduct towards Latine senators during Senate meeting
A.S. President Lo releases statement after being called to apologize for conduct towards Latine senators during Senate meeting
All eyes on the new marketplaces
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Photo provided by: Sunguk Kim
An argument against hatred in a time of conflict
Artwork by Ava Bayley
The danger of research taking precedence over students’ educational experience
More in Opinion
Photo Provided by Element5 Digital
Vote yes on combining UCs academic worker unions
The cost of monotony: UCSD’s architectural shift
The cost of monotony: UCSD’s architectural shift
Art by Ava Bayley for the UCSD Guardian
Sports Federations: Balancing Equity and Inclusivity
Art by Nicholas Regli for the UCSD Guardian
To Solve the Fentanyl Problem, Republicans Promote Military Intervention in Mexico
Beyond the Black Box: Unpacking the Impacts of Generative AI in Academia
Beyond the Black Box: Unpacking the Impacts of Generative AI in Academia
Annoyingly Positive, yet Unsatiated with Slow Change
Annoyingly Positive, yet Unsatiated with Slow Change
About the Contributor
Anshul Govindu, Contributing Writer
Anshul believes everyone's voice and opinion matters, especially his.

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$140
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *