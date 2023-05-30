Volume 56 – Issue 29

Guardian StaffMay 30, 2023
Your donation will support the student journalists of University of California - San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
Media
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Black’s Beach
Featured
UCSD Guardian Vol.56 Issue 1
UCSD Guardian Vol. 55 Issue 20
UCSD Guardian Vol. 55 Issue 19
UCSD Guardian Vol.55 Issue 18
UCSD Guardian Vol.55 Issue 17
UCSD Guardian Vol.55 Issue 16
UCSD Guardian Vol. 55 Issue 15
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *