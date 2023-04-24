UCSD Guardian’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Below, writer Sanaya Vakharia and Sports Editor Donovan Perez Schipper predict the unpredictable: who each first rounder will be on NFL draft day. This Mock Draft is a projection of who we think will be drafted by the teams, not who we think they should draft. For the sake of clarity, mock trades were not permitted. There are only 31 picks due to the Miami Dolphins forfeiting their choice this year. To view the full version of this mock draft, check out the online version of this article at www.ucsdguardian.org.



1. Carolina Panthers

Donovan: Bryce Young, Quarterback, University of Alabama – The Panthers take a shot at a franchise quarterback here, to bring them back to relevance after relative obscurity since the end of the Cam Newton era.

Sanaya: Bryce Young, Quarterback, University of Alabama – The Alabama product may be shorter than the prototypical quarterback, but the Panthers overlook that due to his overwhelming talent with this selection.

2. Houston Texans

Donovan: C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State University – With Davis Mills as the projected starter, the Texans could stand to improve their quarterback room. Despite smoke that they will not choose a quarterback, they end up selecting Stroud here.

Sanaya: C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State University – Stroud’s outstanding numbers in college make him the easy pick here, with the Texans lacking an established quarterback.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Donovan: Will Anderson, Edge, University of Alabama – Arguably the most talented draftable player, the Cardinals get a potential early difference maker to replace the recently retired J.J. Watt.

Sanaya: Will Anderson, Edge, University of Alabama – Anderson’s ability is unmatched this draft, and his skills have been on full display for multiple years now. The Cardinals defense immediately gets substantially better with this pick.

4. Indianapolis Colts

Donovan: Anthony Richardson, Quarterback, University of Florida – With the Colts experiencing difficulty getting solid play out of their quarterback room shuffling through veterans, they take a long-term look at the position by selecting the uber-talented Richardson.

Sanaya: Anthony Richardson, Quarterback, University of Florida – Richardson’s enigma of talent and inaccuracy can be frustrating for talent evaluators, but the Colts overlook those concerns to bolster their quarterback skill level.

5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver)

Donovan: Jalen Carter, Defensive Tackle, University of Georgia – Carter is undoubtedly one of the most talented and dominating players in the draft. While character concerns with a recent arrest are in play, the Seahawks bet on him with an early selection in this slot.

Sanaya: Will Levis, Quarterback, University of Kentucky – The Seahawks make the first surprising selection of the draft, by selecting the heir to Geno Smith. Levis’ rocket arm could develop under Smith and then give the Seahawks a starting option down the line.

6. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

Donovan: Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, University of Illinois – The Lions could go many directions with this pick, but after trading away recent high draft choice Jeff Okudah, stocking up at cornerback seems like a likely play here. Witherspoon’s consistency and versatility makes him the choice here.

Sanaya: Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech University – The Lions could use another star along the defensive line, and Wilson comes in with outstanding potential after dominating Big 12 competition.

7. Las Vegas Raiders

Donovan: Will Levis, Quarterback, University of Kentucky – While the Raiders did just invest in the position with the acquisition of “Jimmy G”, the future of the position is still in flux. Taking the talented, but inconsistent, Levis at seven is a good chance for them to solidify their future at the position.

Sanaya: Jalen Carter, Defensive Tackle, University of Georgia – The Raiders are thrilled that the extremely skilled Carter falls to their slot, and would be delighted to use him as a building block along with star Maxx Crosby.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Donovan: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Ohio State University – The Falcons are in dire need of some playmaking, and Smith-Njigba is an intriguing choice. The combination of London, Pitts, and Smith-Njigba gives the Falcons a much stronger outlook with their pass catchers moving forward.

Sanaya: Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, University of Illinois – Witherspoon is the consensus top cornerback on the board, and the Falcons want to shore up the position after an unexpectedly down year from their talented secondary.

9. Chicago Bears (via Carolina)

Donovan: Peter Skoronski, Offensive Tackle, Northwestern University – With the Bears trading down, they reaffirmed their commitment to Justin Fields at quarterback. To do right by him, they must give a cleaner pocket, which Skoronski will aim to do.

Sanaya: Peter Skoronski, Offensive Tackle, Northwestern University – Skoronski is an extremely mobile offensive lineman who is a great fit for Justin Fields and his scrambling. Skoronski would give the Bears’ offense the opportunity to be more creative with Fields.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans)

Donovan: Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech University – With one of the strongest rosters in the NFL, the Eagles get to select the best player available since they do not have any glaring needs. As GM Howie Roseman tends to do, the Eagles select a pass rusher to fortify their front seven.

Sanaya: Nolan Smith, Edge, University of Georgia – The Eagles swing on an extremely athletic edge rusher who fits the mold of their 4-3 defensive scheme. Smith will pair with Josh Sweat and the experienced front seven of the Eagles to wreak havoc on opposing backfields.

11. Tennessee Titans

Donovan: Dalton Kincaid, Tight End, University of Utah – The Titans’ aerial attack has been pretty underwhelming for a few years now, and addressing it with this choice is the prudent option. Without any elite wide receivers available, the Titans select the top consensus tight end.

Sanaya: Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle, Ohio State University – With the retirement of stalwart tackle Taylor Lewan, the selection of Johnson Jr. can represent the future blindside protector for the Titans.

12. Houston Texans (via Cleveland)

Donovan: Calijah Kancey, Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh University – Bearing similarities to the most dominant player of this generation who also hails from Pittsburgh, Kancey is an active, but undersized, lineman who will boost the talent of the Texans’ defense.

Sanaya: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Ohio State University – The Texans elect to take Smith-Njigba to reunite him with his college quarterback Stroud. The Texans’ empty receiver room could be greatly helped with this addition.

13. New York Jets

Donovan: Michael Mayer, Tight End, Notre Dame University – The Jets have done well to improve their roster in anticipation of Aaron Rodgers’ arrival, but they are still without a strong tight end. Mayer was a prolific pass catcher at South Bend, and will be one of Rodgers’ preferred targets if he becomes a Jet.

Sanaya: Darnell Wright, Offensive Tackle, University of Tennessee – The Jets have struggled to protect their quarterback despite investments in their offensive line. With this choice the Jets will try to reverse their fortune, protecting the quarterback.

14. New England Patriots

Donovan: Luke Musgrave, Tight End, Oregon State University – The run on tight ends continues here, with the Patriots selecting the third at the position in the last four picks. The Patriots could use all the talent they can get at their skill positions, and the athletic Musgrave will give them added flexibility with their offense.

Sanaya: Christian Gonzalez, Cornerback, University of Oregon – The Patriots value the secondary greatly, and getting a talented cornerback in Gonzales is crucial for this aging defense.

15. Green Bay Packers

Donovan: Christian Gonzalez, Cornerback, University of Oregon – Gonzalez takes a bit of a tumble here, and the Packers are delighted to see him available with this pick. The already talented Packers secondary gets a steal with this influx of talent.

Sanaya: Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson University – Murphy was part of an extremely talented Clemson defensive line, and will get a chance to shine even more as a member of the Packers, who desperately need an infusion of talent up front on defense.

16. Washington Commanders

Donovan: Hendon Hooker, Quarterback, University of Tennessee – A draft riser, Hooker’s knee injury has made him somewhat of a mystery in the pre-draft process. What isn’t a mystery is his production at Tennessee, which the Commanders will hope he can recreate for their franchise.

Sanaya: Broderick Jones, Offensive Tackle, University of Georgia – The Commanders never truly replaced the legendary Trent Williams, but Broderick Jones being added could be an opportunity to do just that.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

Donovan: Darnell Wright, Offensive Tackle, University of Tennessee – The Steelers’ offensive line took a big jump this last season, but they still need to invest in the line to improve Kenny Pickett’s time allowed in the pocket. Wright’s adept pass blocking will give the Steelers the opportunity to immediately plug him in the lineup.

Sanaya: Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback, Penn State University – The Steelers have a few different needs to address, but cornerback is one of the more glaring needs. Porter Jr. can help immediately slow down the AFC’s top pass catchers.

18. Detroit Lions

Donovan: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State University – The Lions have invested a lot in their defense, but that continues to be the issue for the Dan Campbell-led team as they try to contend this season. Anudike-Uzomah will pair with Aidan Hutchinson to create a formidable duo for the Lions.

Sanaya: Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle, Clemson University – Bresee was another member of the dominant defensive line of Clemson, and while his stats were not overly impressive in college, he has a great chance to be a difference maker for the Lions.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Donovan: Kelee Ringo, Cornerback, University of Georgia – The Buccaneers are entering into a rebuilding phase with the departure of Brady, and Ringo represents one of the most talented people in the draft. The Bucs will bet on his potential that he showed early on with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Sanaya: Anton Harrison, Offensive Tackle, University of Oklahoma – One of the biggest weaknesses for Tampa Bay was their run game. Addressing their weak offensive line will help improve that aspect of the offense.

20. Seattle Seahawks

Donovan: Myles Murphy, Edge, University of Clemson – Murphy has slipped in the pre-draft process in favor of more prototypical edge rushers, but Murphy is an extremely talented player. The Seahawks doubling down on the defensive line will give them a huge upgrade, and make it more difficult for NFC West teams to try to run the ball against them.

Sanaya: Lukas Van Ness, Edge, University of Iowa – The Seahawks’ impressive season last year was surprising and in large part attributable to their strong draft. After focusing on the offensive line last year, they invest in the defensive front with this selection.

21. Los Angeles Chargers

Donovan: Bijan Robinson, Running Back, University of Texas – With Austin Ekeler potentially departing, the Chargers could use some talent at the position. The freefall of Robinson ends here, who will look to reignite the Chargers’ struggling run game.

Sanaya: Michael Mayer, Tight End, Notre Dame University – Despite the Chargers having an impressive selection of playmakers to choose from, they are weak at the tight end position. Mayer can be yet another red zone target for Herbert and the offense.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Donovan: Quentin Johnson, Wide Receiver, Texas Christian University – With the Lamar Jackson contract drama, there are a lot of things for the Ravens to sort out before the start of the season. Whatever happens, the Ravens could use another receiver to pair with Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham, and Johnson’s length could make him an ideal target for Jackson.

Sanaya: Quentin Johnson, Wide Receiver, Texas Christian University – The Ravens are consistently searching for more talent to catch passes from Jackson, and selecting Johnson could go a long way to convincing Jackson to return to Baltimore.

23. Minnesota Vikings

Donovan: Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver, University of Southern California – The former Biletnikoff winner for the best receiver, Addison continued to show out after his transfer to USC. With the departure of veteran Adam Thielen, the Vikings can plug in Addison to be Justin Jefferson’s new running mate.

Sanaya: Hendon Hooker, Quarterback, University of Tennessee – Kirk Cousins has been solid for the Vikings, but selecting Hooker gives the team insurance as Cousins and the team ages.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

Donovan: Brian Branch, Safety, University of Alabama – The Jaguars’ impressive season was a direct result of the heavy investment they made in acquiring talent the offseason before. One area of weakness that remains is the secondary, and the extremely versatile Branch will fill in for the Jaguars both at slot cornerback as well as safety.

Sanaya: Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver, University of Southern California – Addison is an outstanding route-runner who bears some resemblance to Eagles’ star Devonta Smith. While the Jaguars are stacked at the position, they can’t resist taking the best player available.

25. New York Giants

Donovan: Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback, Penn State University – The Giants have struggled at the cornerback position in recent years. Porter is a pro-ready prospect who will go a long way to getting the talented Giants’ defense to the next level.

Sanaya: Zay Flowers, Wide Receiver, Boston College – Flowers was consistently productive despite uneven quarterback play in college. With Daniel Jones still not showing prolific numbers, Flowers can immediately step in and help Jones grow into becoming a franchise quarterback.

26. Dallas Cowboys

Donovan: Lukas Van Ness, Edge, University of Iowa – The Cowboys can go in a few directions here, but Van Ness is a great way to inject some youth into an otherwise aging front seven. The future with Micah Parsons and Van Ness could loom very bright for the Cowboys.

Sanaya: Dalton Kincaid, Tight End, University of Utah – With a need to reinvest in the position after losing Dalton Schultz to Houston, the other Dalton has immense potential. Kincaid will help take the top off defenses and take away defenses’ ability to commit to CeeDee Lamb.

27. Buffalo Bills

Donovan: BJ Ojulari, Edge, Louisiana State University – The Bills tend to not have many holes to fill, and so like usual they select a player at a premium position. Ojulari can develop behind the existing talented pass rushers while the Bills continue to stockpile talent on both sides of the ball.

Sanaya: O’Cyrus Torrence, Offensive Guard, University of Florida – One of the few remaining needs for the Bills is their interior offensive line. Torrence is the top player at the position and will be crucial to improve their running game.

28. Cincinnati Bengals

Donovan: Deonte Banks, Cornerback, University of Maryland – The cornerback position is loaded in this draft, and Banks has seen his stock shoot up recently with his impressive testing at the combine. The Bengals need to continue to shore up the secondary with all of the passing talent in the AFC, and the addition of Banks does just that.

Sanaya: Brian Branch, Safety, University of Alabama – The Bengals lost Jessie Bates in free agency and Branch will immediately slot into a starter’s role in Cincinnati. Branch can be a jack of all trades type for their burgeoning defense.

29. New Orleans Saints (via San Francisco)

Donovan: Broderick Jones, Offensive Tackle, University of Georgia – The Saints lost Terron Armstead last season in free agency, and their entire offense suffered as a result. Jones would combine with elite tackle Ryan Ramczyk to once again make the Saints’ offensive line a force.

Sanaya: Calijah Kancey, Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh University – The Saints have struggled to maintain their traditionally elite defense, so investing in their defense is wise here. Kancey can immediately draw double teams and open up lanes for Cameron Jordan.

30. Philadelphia Eagles

Donovan: Zay Flowers, Wide Receiver, Boston College – The Eagles could use a WR3 to pair with Brown and Smith, and adding Flowers to that nucleus would truly be an embarrassment of riches. Flowers is a cerebral player who would allow the Eagles’ offense to spread defenses even more.

Sanaya: Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech University – White is a recent discovery who is a bit of a project. However, the Eagles defensive depth allows them to double dip at the position and let White learn from their existing stars.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Donovan: Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, University of Alabama – The Chiefs have made the most of their running backs, especially as Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not pan out. Gibbs would be an immediate upgrade at the position and take some pressure off of Mahomes.

Sanaya: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Edge, Northwestern University – The Chiefs recently lost Frank Clark to a cap casualty, so getting an edge rusher early in the draft is a priority. Adebawore can combine with George Karlaftis to form a duo of athletic lineman.

Image Courtesy of Erik Drost of Flickr