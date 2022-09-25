New Year, New You

Who’s excited for a new school year back in person?

Whether you’re a new student or returning from a nice summer break, hopefully you’ll take some time to reflect on how far you’ve come.

You might be thinking about your goals and where you’re at now. You might be excited, or nervous. Or, you might have that butterfly feeling when it’s both! The question becomes, how are you going to achieve your goals? Hopefully this quick article can help!

Be open, be curious, and ask questions. Everyone here is nice and friendly, so all it takes is a little branching out. Go to library walk and talk with the people tabling. Talk with your roommates and suitemates. Chat up the people sitting next to you in class. Find a common interest.

I know this can be intimidating. I was introverted my first year and it took me time to grow out of my shell. My biggest advice would be to not be self-conscious. While there is an art to everything, getting started is most important.

I look at it like this: observe, orient, decide, act. Rinse and repeat. It’s all about working hard, playing harder, and sleeping like a rock.

I know this may sound stressful, but it doesn’t have to be that way. It can be fun once you get used to it, perhaps even zen-like.

For example, I went on to library walk to collect info on clubs and free food events (observe). I had a great time talking with the people at JSA, and they even helped me practice my Japanese (orient). I checked my calendar to see which events I could go to today (decide). And, I hopped on the bus with people from AACF, who I only met the day before, and got food and met even more new people (act).

At the end of the day, do what you have to do.

Whether it’s taking care of yourself, shifting your focus to that lab that’s due tomorrow even if you have friends going out, or dropping a class so you can have more of a social life, just do what’s best for you. Everyone has different needs, and it can be hard to say no, but there’s always a way to make things work. Be flexible. But also know what you hold most dear, and protect it.

I hope this helps. If you have ideas to add or have different views, please comment by all means! And by the way, if you’re ever interested in writing, making friends, and improving your soft skills, please consider joining us at The UCSD Guardian! We’re always open to newcomers!

Photo Via Javier Trueba on Unsplash