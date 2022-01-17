Remembering Betty White

Take a look at legendary actress and TV’s Golden Girl Betty White’s groundbreaking career, and the impact she had on film, television, and the world after her passing.



“The world looks different now,” said actor Ryan Reynolds after the world was saddened by the passing of iconic and widely-loved actress Betty White, who died on Friday December 31, 2021, just two weeks before her 100th birthday. The news brought forth a wave of posts in tribute to her prolific, decade-spanning career from many celebrities who worked with her over the years. Some of these included Sandra Bullock and Ryan Renolds, who starred with her in “The Proposal,” Don Cheadle who was one of her co-stars on “The Golden Palace,” and other celebrities including Jamie Lee-Curtis, Seth Meyers and Dolly Parton. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share her condolences saying, “Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her…I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven.”



Often regarded as the first lady of television, White won the hearts of many over the years by starring in a plethora of shows and movies. She has made appearances on many shows throughout the years (“Days of Our Lives,” “That 70’s Show,” “Community,” etc.) but most will know her as Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which she won two Emmys for. She would go on to win another Emmy for her performance as the sweet but dim Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.” The hit sitcom showed the lives of four older women living together in Miami as they share life experiences together. Although they were widely different, both characters, as well as their respective shows, were beloved by fans for years after they ended.



She wouldn’t let her age stop her, because at age 88 White would go on to host the mother’s day episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which she won an Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series. SNL writer Seth Meyers recalls White saying in a tweet, “…the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end.”



White started her career in 1949 on a TV series called “Hollywood on Television,” and went on to produce “The Betty White Show,” her own variety show in the 1950s. It was on her variety show where she faced backlash for featuring Arthur Duncan, a Black tap dancer, only for her to keep him as a regular – uncommon for the time. However, this was not the end of White’s activism; in later years she advocated for animals and personally supported many animal-related non-profit organizations, both by donating and volunteering. She even published a book in 2011 titled “Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo” about her affiliation with the Los Angeles Zoo and her love of animals. Her legacy continues to live on through her dedicated fans who have decided to honor her through the #BettyWhiteChallenge. This challenge implores people to donate to animal shelters and rescues, which trended on Twitter with fans encouraging others to participate.



Throughout her extraordinary career, White touched the lives of many and paved the way for a myriad of people in the film and television industry. The enormous outpour of love that has come from both celebrities and all of her fans from multiple generations shows the impact she had through acting. White has left a noteworthy legacy that will never be forgotten, and we thank her for being a friend.



Image courtesy of Page Six.