What Kind of RA Would You Be Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Photo courtesy of Nastya Dulhiier from Unsplash

In case you didn’t know, the resident assistant application period is coming up! If you want to become an RA but don’t know what to put in your application, look no further. This list is an extremely scientific — in the loosest sense of the term — way to understand how you would be as an RA based on your star sign. Note: This list can also be helpful if you are looking to star profile your RA. Let’s begin!

Aries: March 21 – April 19 (fire sign)

Aries are known to be positive, so if you get an Aries as an RA, you can expect them to always look on the bright side. They probably have a lot of school spirit, and get excited for the different campus wide events. Community and togetherness are really important to Aries, so you will probably have the opportunity to participate in lots of bonding activities! While Aries are a lot of fun, they also have a bit of a temper. But don’t be too worried about upsetting them, because while their anger can be explosive, they are also quick to forgive.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20 (earth sign)

Taurus RAs, like many earth signs, are focused on building a peaceful environment. Therefore, expect your residence hall to be filled with plants or other serene decorations. If your RA is a Taurus, you will probably see them all the time because they never leave the building! This will allow you to get to know them better. Taurians are extremely loyal, so know that they will always be looking out for you, even if that privilege does not extend to people who aren’t their residents. But beware, because if a Taurus has to write you up, they probably won’t forget it.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21 (air sign)

Geminis are extremely social and always looking for their missing half, which could be a good thing or a bad thing in an RA. If you are looking to join a club or organization, you should talk to them because they probably know someone there! They also will attend different events with you to let out their social energy, but might float around instead of staying by your side. A Gemini RA will always be down to chat with you, that is, if you can find them. If your RA is a Gemini then you might not see them super often because they are busy making new friends!

Cancer: June 22 – July 22 (water sign)

Cancers are great RAs if you are looking for someone to emotionally connect with. They might make a terrible first impression, but they are good at matching vibes and will work their hardest to make your residence hall a safe space. They will never tell you directly if they are upset, which can be a good thing if you don’t like being confronted! However, it can result in a lot of passive aggression if you don’t do the dishes or are too loud past quiet hours. Once you get to know a Cancer RA, you will learn that they are always ready to help you out! Plus, if you ask, they will probably cook for you.

Leo: July 23 – August 22 (fire sign)

Leos have a bit of a superiority complex when it comes to being an RA. They probably think their RA status makes them a little bit better than everyone else. When you first moved in, they probably made you follow their socials right off the bat. Despite that, having a Leo as an RA can be really fun! Because Leos appreciate the finer aspects of life, your floor will always be stocked with nice things like air fryers or good paper towels. They are always down to listen to whatever gossip you have, even if it’s about the other residents! And despite what you may think, they really do care about you.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22 (earth sign)

Virgo RAs take their job very seriously, sometimes too seriously at times. They can be really strict about rules, like noise level and cleanliness in the common room. Additionally, they probably have an unhealthy obsession with being known as the “best floor” which can be annoying at times. However, their drive for improvement will make them very open to constructive criticism and feedback from you or other residents. They will plan a lot of events that will help you get to know people, which is especially nice if you are a first year. And, even though they can seem intimidating at times, they will be there for you when you need them.

Libra: September 23 – October 23 (air sign)

Libra RAs will definitely have the best floor decorations, hands down. Their creativity and love of art probably caused them to spend hours upon hours making posters, wall decorations, and name tags. They also have the prettiest Instagram newsletters. However, Libra aren’t just about aesthetics; you will definitely be able to form a connection with them. They make sure that they know all about their residents, including their birthdays! And although they rarely plan events due to indecision, having a Libra as your RA will be a great experience.

Scorpio: October 24 – November 21 (water sign)

Scorpios are known to be very good at planning, which means that they probably have a thought-out program that ensures you have the best experience as a resident. However, this can also mean that they may find a way to catch you breaking the rules when you least expect it. Despite those sinister characteristics, Scorpio RAs are great at giving advice, whether that be about school, friends, or even romance! However, be aware that they love being leaders, and being an RA might give them a bit of a power trip.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21 (fire sign)

Sagittarius, like many fire signs, are always on the move. This means that they probably know the campus inside and out, and will let you know about all the cool places to check out. They also know lots of random facts, seeing that they love exploring different avenues of knowledge. And, Sagittarians are extremely funny, so get ready to laugh when you read their newsletters and emails. Watch out though, because their humor can extend to making fun of you when you least expect it. And remember that although it can seem like it, Sagittarius RAs don’t know everything!

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19 (earth sign)

If Sagittarians know the weirdest facts, Capricorns definitely have the weirdest stories. If you ask, they will probably tell you some of the craziest things that they’ve done as long as you promise to not do it too —or at least not let them find out. Capricorn RAs definitely have a different personality when they aren’t around their residents, which can make it seem difficult to talk to them about the important stuff. But honestly, that is probably for the best. If you can move past that they will definitely make sure that you have the best time at UC San Diego!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18 (air sign)

Aquarius, like Amy Poehler in Mean Girls, is the “cool RA.” They will probably tell you how to get around the rules, maybe because they want you to have fun, or more likely because they don’t want to do any paperwork. They will constantly complain about their RA duties to you, and can sometimes act so casually that you forget they are actually in charge! The only problem with having an Aquarius as an RA is that they might seem at a loss if you try to talk to them about deep topics. Despite that, if your RA is an Aquarius, your residence life will be pretty relaxed.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20 (water sign)

Pisces are extremely emotionally conscious and empathetic, which can be great if you need support or someone to talk to about your problems. They have a very active creative side, which can result in the most unique events you’ve ever seen in a residence hall. This can also make them very fun to talk to! But because they prefer to avoid confrontation, Pisces RAs will probably be hesitant to act on any complaints you may have, especially if it concerns your floormates. Other than that, you are going to have a great time with a Pisces RA!

I hope this extremely serious and scientific list was informative in your RA application process or helpful in getting to know your RA better! Good luck out there!