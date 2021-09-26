Tips for Readjusting to On-Campus Learning

The past year and a half has been difficult for everyone, from the student body to faculty members. Speaking from experience, spending hours on end hunched over a desk while quietly dozing off in Zoom lectures has caused my work ethic to decline tremendously. So, to help pull everyone out of this pandemic funk, I have gathered some ways that could help us all readjust to life back on campus.

Get a planner

This one seems like an obvious tip, but utilizing any form of a planner or calendar has helped me transfer my mental notes into physical notes. During the pandemic, I admittedly did not use any form of organization because everything seemed to be readily available at the click of my mouse. With classes and campus organizations transitioning back to in-person learning and events, I have found that it’s going to take a little more effort to stay organized and on top of my work.

Catch up with old friends

When the pandemic hit, I abruptly left in the middle of my first year, leaving the friends that I made within that short amount of time. Now entering my third year, I have found that keeping in touch with some of these friends has helped calm my nerves of not knowing anyone on campus. Besides, it’s always nice to catch up with people you haven’t seen in a while.

Reach out to professors and TAs

The thought of transitioning from online learning to in-person learning weighs the back of my mind because I’m unsure of how my work ethic and attention span have changed within the past year and a half. Remember that we are on campus and our resources are physically in front of us again, don’t be afraid to reach out to your professors or your TAs if you are having a hard time readjusting. They are there for a reason and ultimately want to see their students succeed during these uncertain times.

Create study groups

During Zoom lectures and sections, I found it quite difficult to reach out to my classmates for help as breakout rooms weren’t exactly the most comfortable. From the little time I spent on campus my first year, I found that it was easier to create small study groups with other students around me to create a small support system throughout the quarter.

Get involved!

If you didn’t have the chance to join any on-campus organizations throughout your time at UC San Diego, now is your chance! Throughout the early weeks of the Fall quarter, the on-campus organizations set up their tables on Library Walk to advertise their specific interests. With the hundreds of clubs that are established on campus, any interest ranging from a cultural organization to a professional fraternity may catch your eye during this time, so stay on the lookout!

Photo by Jeff Sheldon on Unsplash