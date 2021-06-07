Photo Essay: Dietary Restrictions and Campus Food

Coming to campus with dietary restrictions? This is your visual guide to eating red-meat free at UC San Diego. All meals shown contain no beef or pork and most are part of the wellness category for campus dining, meaning they are some of the healthiest options on campus. The photos represent real meals I ate and are an honest representation of the food on campus. Whether you have certain dietary restrictions or are looking for some healthier options, this guide can give you a head start on your food journey here at UCSD.

Rooftop — Hash browns, fried egg, turkey sausage patty

Rooftop — BBQ salmon, green beans with tomatoes

Crave — Tuscan salad

OceanView Terrace — Salmon bagel

Wolftown — Korean chicken burrito, chips and guacamole

Pines — Bobcat egg

OceanView Terrace — Herbed turkey kebab, lemon basmati rice, grilled vegetable kebab