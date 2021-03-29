Photo Essay: Crash landed

I wanted to take the opportunity of virtual school to find some interesting places to explore in my home town of Portland, Oregon. I have always been intrigued by the beautiful drone shots of the mysterious Boeing 727 in the forest. This spring, I had the opportunity to visit. In my photos I wanted to not only capture the airplane simply as an airplane in the woods, but also as the unique residence of the owner, Bruce Campbell. He is the one standing in the window of his home. Bruce explained that his move to live in a plane was initiated by his desire to see more retired planes transformed into homes for families instead of salvaged for scraps. In an era where people all around the world are becoming more conscious about preserving the environment, Bruce offers a unique perspective through which people can do their part in protecting our nature.