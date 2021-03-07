Litter in the Time of COVID-19

Masks have (hopefully) become part of our everyday lives but they have (unfortunately) become part of our litter as well. Why did they get left behind? Where did their owners go without them? Why do they look so interesting in these environments? Is it because they are a reminder of the times we are currently living through? Regardless, the fact remains that masks have started to contribute to our waste. So next time you’re literally anywhere, just make sure you have your mask. They’re doing their best to protect us so don’t leave them behind!