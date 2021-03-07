A.S. Announces Spring 2021 Election Candidates

The UC San Diego A.S. Council announced on Thursday, March 4 the candidates who will be running for office for the 2021–2022 school year. In the coming months, students will be able to listen to each candidate’s platform and vote for their preferred choices. Some candidates have also chosen to be a part of a slate, which is akin to a political party. While platforms have yet to be announced, the two main campus-wide slates this election include REVIVE and TakeOff.

Although elections will run from March 28 to Apr. 9 during Spring Quarter 2021, the formal voting period on TritonLink will be from 10 a.m. on April 5 to 4 p.m. on April 9. Some senate positions may have multiple seats to fill, while others will have just one. Once voting is completed, results will be released on the same day at 6:30 p.m..

This election cycle has altered policies, given the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic. ASUCSD highly encourages candidates to campaign virtually but has left permission to do so at the discretion of the colleges. Elections managers from Thurgood Marshall College, Eleanor Roosevelt College, and Sixth College stated in the candidate meeting that their college campaigns will remain solely online. Moreover, the Elections Manager has clarified other rules, stating the campaigning may only begin after 4 p.m. on March 28 and that candidates can use a maximum of $1150 for personal campaigning, while slates have a maximum of $2300.

If violations are discovered, complaints to the Elections Committee must be submitted within 48 hours of the alleged allegation. The complaint is then processed, and if deemed valid, it will be included in one of a few grievance hearings held during the election cycle. Consequences range from a public apology to a total disqualification from the race. The A.S. Judicial Board will hear appeals, if any, to Election Committee decisions.

Due to the high number of positions and candidates running for A.S. or college councils, this article will list only some of the major campuswide roles with their slate or lack thereof. All additional candidates can be found here.

A.S. President:

Manu Agni, REVIVE

An Huang, Independent

A.S. Vice President of Campus Affairs:

Isaac Lara, REVIVE

A.S. Vice President of External Affairs:

Adrianna Blackshire, REVIVE

A.S. Campus-Wide Senator:

Jasmine Guan, REVIVE

Bethel Habtemariam, REVIVE

Isabella Johnson, Independent

Tommy Jung, REVIVE

Alexander Levine, Independent

Sharon Lin, REVIVE

Max Miller, TakeOff

Ethan Nelson, Independent

William Wei, REVIVE

Ahmad Zubair Zia, TakeOff

A.S. Off-Campus Senator:

Samuel Burkholder, TakeOff

David Hernandez, REVIVE

Thomas Le, REVIVE

Adam Tyler, TakeOff

A.S. Arts & Humanities Senator:

Rhianen Callahan, REVIVE

A.S. Biological Sciences Senator:

Mihir Pandya, REVIVE

Robert Roach, TakeOff

A.S. Physical Sciences Senator:

Isabella Ying, REVIVE

A.S. Social Sciences Senator:

Megha Datta, REVIVE

Tiara Rose Nourishad, Independent

Cody Strange, TakeOff

Please follow along with the Spring 2021 elections on the ASUCSD website and social media. If you would like to lodge an election complaint, please refer here.

Artwork courtesy of Yui Kita for The UCSD Guardian.