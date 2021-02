Although we’re confined to our bedrooms all day with no where to go, my roommate and I still find joy in throwing off those pajamas and putting on an outfit each day. It’s something small to get the day going to keep us motivated and feeling good. And we also just love fashion. So I captured her outfit every day for a week. Same time, same place, different outfit

Model – Isabelle McKelvey

