Ways to Celebrate a Quarantine Halloween

It’s Spooky Season, my friends! Even though Halloween is looking a bit different this year, that’s no reason not to celebrate! We can’t go out for Halloween, but we can definitely bring some Halloween home this year:

Decorate: Since there won’t be any sort of trick-or-treating outside, take those decorations you’d usually put out front and cover the inside of the house with them. Maybe you could even try to scare a roommate with a skeleton or ghoul! Even if you don’t want to go all out, one of my favorite things to do is to put orange or purple twinkly lights on and let them set a spooky mood at night.

Halloween Cookies: Something fun to do with your roommates is to set out a time to make and decorate some festive cookies! You can get creative with putting icing on plain sugar cookies and using fun cutout shapes, or, for less effort, you can always buy the special ghost or pumpkin editions of premade cookies from Pillsbury!

Movie Marathons: One of my favorite parts of Halloween is the movies! One you’ve decorated and made your cookies, the only logical thing to do next is to have a movie marathon with your roommates. Tune into some fan favorites like “The Haunted Mansion”, “Halloweentown”, “Nightmare on Elm Street”, or “The Addams Family”!

Pumpkins: Like with decorations, pumpkins are another thing you can have inside! With pumpkins at most grocery stores and even some pumpkin patches open, there’s nothing stopping you from carving a jack-o-lantern this year! Also, if you’re not into getting messy with carving, you can always paint your pumpkin, too! Painting also means your pumpkin will have a longer life than a jack-o-lantern.

Dress up: One of the biggest bummers about Halloween this year is that we can’t go out and show off our costumes. However, if you live with roommates, you can always have your own little party and wear that costume! Hanging out with a small group may not be the same as a big party, but it will still give you a fun, festive feel.



Spooky Playlist: Another advantage to being at home for Halloween this year is that you can put on your favorite spooky songs and dance like nobody’s watching! Finding or creating your own Halloween playlist on Spotify or Apple Music will definitely help set the holiday mood!