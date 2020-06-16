Senior Sendoff: Laura Hatanaka

As I reflect on my two years with The UCSD Guardian, I am reminded of how fortunate I have been to experience all that the paper has offered me. It’s because of The Guardian that I have had the opportunity to watch “Anastasia” in orchestra seats at the San Diego Civic Theater on my birthday.

It’s because of The Guardian that I was able to learn more about myself as a writer as I gained confidence in my opinions and learned from my editors. It’s because of The Guardian that I was able to see the role of student journalism in socio-political activism. And most importantly to me, it’s because of The Guardian that I was privileged to meet and learn from so many of my incredible student peers.

I have cherished every moment spent with the paper, and especially with my Arts & Entertainment family, whom I thank for their love and support, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I want to close by reaffirming my support and admiration for the Black Lives Matter Movement and what they represent. I am proud to have been a part of a student newspaper that values the rights and lives of the African American community, who have been systematically and historically disenfranchised.

With love,

Laura Hatanaka