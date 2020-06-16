Senior Sendoff: Annika Olives

After a stressful four years of writing and editing for my high school newspaper, I thought I wanted a break from journalism in college. Yet, after not joining any creative organizations my fall quarter, I was aching to write. I don’t quite know what compelled me to turn in an application for the Guardian, but I soon found myself at a table in M.O.M., sitting across from the then-Lifestyle Editor, Brittney. I joined Lifestyle that very day, and though our team numbers have fluctuated from two to ten to three to seven over the last four years, every Lifestyle writer has shared the same passion and love for storytelling.

Being on Lifestyle opened up my eyes to what journalism can be. While journalism is breaking news and current events, it can also be tales about culture or lists of family recipes. It can be living room conversations or odes to closed coffee shops, explorations of “home” or breaking down stigmas, speaking out about mental health struggles or candid takes on life. Journalism can be personal, indignant, passionate, beautiful, and sad. I’m grateful that Lifestyle has given me — and many others — a platform to share my thoughts, opinions, and ideas, and I hope the tradition of including personal narratives will continue for years to come.

Thank you to the UCSD Guardian for reinstilling in me a love for journalism and for introducing me to a group of amazing people who always motivate me to report better, write better, and do better. Thank you especially to Colleen, my co-editor and the next Lifestyle Editor; the section is in incredible hands with you in the lead. In our present world, the need for reliable, thoughtful, and conscious journalism is more important than ever, and I know future generations of Guardian writers will never cease to impress, amaze, and inspire.

Art by Angela Liang for the UCSD Guardian.