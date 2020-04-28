Fall Quarter 2020 Courses to be Offered Remotely and In-Person; Tuition and Fees to Remain the Same

This article is a part of our news series on the COVID-19 pandemic. For information on how to prevent the spread of the virus, click here.

UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla announced in an email to students that classes for the upcoming 2020 Fall quarter would be offered both virtually and in-person in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, April 28. This comes shortly after the university announced on April 9 that all Summer Session 2020 courses would be held remotely.

Khosla stated in the announcement that a combination of in-person and online instruction would be offered throughout all levels of the university.

“We recognize that some students may not be able to safely travel to campus for fall quarter,” Khosla wrote. “We plan to continue to offer remote instruction as part of our approach for fall 2020 in a way that ensures students who cannot be present are still able to have a rich and high-quality educational experience. “

The email also stated that tuition would not be affected for any students, and that campus-based fees would “continue to be collected and [would] not be refunded.”

Marcus Chan, a Thurgood Marshall College junior majoring in Studio Art, expressed his emotions on the announcement in an interview with the UCSD Guardian.

“I’m sad that I’ll be missing out on more ‘real college,’” Chan said. “But, our lives are all getting disrupted and we don’t get to choose how.”

UCSD is the first major university in San Diego County to offer online coursework for the remainder of the calendar year. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the California State University San Diego and San Marcos campuses are currently determining whether or not to make a similar move.

Likewise, it is anticipated that the University of San Diego and Point Loma Nazarene University will do the same, although neither of those private universities have made any public statements on the matter.

The university has not publicly stated as to whether or not the spring 2020 Commencement ceremony would be canceled or postponed. As of the time of this article’s publication, UCSD is one of two University of California campuses to have not altered graduation plans.

Students are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing measures throughout the pandemic. Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact Student Health Services immediately.