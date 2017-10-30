Guardian_Policy_2017
Say it Loud: Advertise with The UCSD Guardian
With 40,000 students and faculty at your disposal, what will you say? Since 1967, the UCSD Guardian has been the Students’ Voice by providing a great source of news and connecting campus, local, and national businesses to UCSD’s diverse student body as the official newspaper on campus.
Advertising Options
Display Advertising
We publish 4,000 copies every Monday and deliver to over 50 high-traffic distribution points on campus. We believe in establishing a strong connection with each of our clients and aim to provide the highest possible quality of service. Display advertising is calculated by a base rate x the size of the ad. Please refer to our Media Kit, which is embedded above, for a more detailed explanation. For further inquiries on the advertising process, please contact our main advertising email [email protected] to be put into direct contact with an Advertising Representative.
Online Advertising
The Guardian has an increasingly active online readership with 50,000 to 60,000 views per month. Our social media presence continually directs traffic to the website and our online advertising clients have the benefit being connected to UCSD students and staff through multiple platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Flickr. We offer a standard rectangle advertisement space (refer to PDF for sample). Contact us via our main advertising email [email protected] to get more information from our Advertising Representatives.
Classified Advertising
On a campus of 25,000 students all looking for something new and exciting, our classified section is an exciting opportunity to advertise job listings, rental and more. Our paid classified ads receive a specialize and eye-catching layout. Contact us via our main advertising email [email protected] to get more information from our Advertising Representatives.
Our Audience
Founded in 1960, The University of California, San Deigo is one of the nation’s most accomplished research universities and continues to thrive. The University was recently ranked as the 9th best public university in the nation and 39th among the nation’s top 50 universities by U.S. News & World Report.
UCSD Guardian Advertising Policy
Hello,
My name is Yessenia and I work for Physician’s Surrogacy at Reproductive Sciences Medical Center and I have been trying to contact The Guardian for some time now. I am interesting in buying a half page horizontal ad for the print version of the newspaper and an online ad for one month. If you can help me navigate as to where I can complete this purchase, it would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you for your time and I look forward to speaking with you soon.
Sincerely,
Yessenia Valencia
I wish to place the following ad in your “employment” section of The Guardian:
Money Available. Ok, so you have to work for it… $100 per day, one Saturday a month for yard work. Fifteen minutes from UCSD Campus. Informal and Mutually respectful environment. Call 858-538-3400
Call for credit card information
we are offering a FREE self defense class for all students. how can we inform the student body of our free self defense class. it will be offered on the first saturday of the next three months. faculty and staff are also invited.