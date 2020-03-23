BREAKING: UCSD Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A UCSD student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Triton Alert released over text and in email waves on Monday, March 23. This marks the first case of a student contracting the virus, and comes after two UCSD Health workers tested positive for the virus last week.

The alert stated that the student has been practicing self-isolation and is currently in isolation while they are receiving treatment.

The alert also stated that the university is working with the San Diego County Public Health department to properly notify students who may have come in close contact with the anonymous student about the positive test.

This marks the latest case of COVID-19, with the New York Times’ latest estimates putting the number of confirmed cases in California at 2,160 as of March 23.

UCSD encourages students to follow Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Stay At Home” order, as well as to practice social distancing, practice consistent hand washing, and to cover coughs.

This is a developing story, and the UCSD Guardian will continue to monitor this story as information is released.

Photo by McKenna Johnson for the UCSD Guardian.