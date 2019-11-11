New UCSD Health Clinic to Open at Eastlake

On Oct. 28, UC San Diego Health announced the opening of a new 12-hour clinic located at Eastlake. The new clinic aims to provide health care for the local community and establish closer locations for those in need.

The new clinic is situated at 2295 Otay Lakes Rd, Suite 110 Chula Vista. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week and offers express walk-in options for urgent situations. Patients can click the “save my spot” option on their website for express care, which enables them to check their wait-time online and reduce the waiting time to 0 to15 minutes.

“We have been expanding into neighborhoods from North County to East County to ensure that we are there when our patients — and our own team members — need us,” Patty Maysent, CEO of UCSD Health said.

Health care faculty in the clinic are board-certified nurse practitioners who can address common health problems such as flu, simple bone fractures, as well as providing health checks. The clinic also plans to add primary care physicians.

UCSD Health is the only academic health system in the local area and aims to provide health support for the community. UCSD Health offers multidisciplinary teams with the faculty on board involved in research at the same time. It has become the forefront of research development through the wide variety of medical cases it has access to.

UCSD Health also has clinics at Hillcrest, La Jolla, and 10 other locations. In the next four years, UCSD Health will open additional clinics with express and primary care services.