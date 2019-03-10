Tritons Split Doubleheader with Sonoma State

Following a series win against an interconference foe, California State University, Humboldt, the UC San Diego softball team traveled up to the Bay Area to take on California State University, Sonoma, where it split games in the doubleheader this past Friday. Sonoma State (5–6 overall, 4–4 California Collegiate Athletic Association) won the first game in a no-hit fashion, as Seawolves junior pitcher Brielle Vidmar went the distance, striking out 5 and walking just 4.

The afternoon game was a different story, however, as the Tritons bounced back to trounce Sonoma State 14–2, defeating the Seawolves by mercy-rule in 5 innings. After the two-game series, UCSD remains at the top of the standings, sitting at 16–4 on the season while boasting a 14–3 CCAA record.

In their first slated game, the Tritons looked overmatched offensively, as Sonoma State’s Vidmar was lights out for the Seawolves. Despite UCSD sophomore starting pitcher Robyn Wampler’s strong complete-game outing, the Tritons were unable to get anything going at the plate. The Seawolves jumped out to a 2–0 lead early in the first inning with back-to-back hits to start the game. From there, Sonoma State didn’t look back as it posted another run in the third frame, which was all Vidmar needed.

The Tritons manufactured their sole run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of junior utility player Danica Kazakoff. This scored freshman catcher Kinley Kyro, who had reached on a hit by pitch. Unable to muster any hits, though, the Tritons ultimately lost by a final score of 3–1.

The tides changed in the late afternoon game, however, as the Tritons swiftly shook off their earlier defeat and cruised to a 14–2 victory. Led by 5 RBIs from both freshman utility player Keila Bosinger and junior utility player Alyssa Wing, the Tritons found themselves with a 10–0 lead in the third inning.

Bosinger kicked off the scoring with some fireworks, blasting a 3-run homer to knock in Kyro and sophomore third baseman Isabel Lavrov. This offense proved to be contagious, as the Tritons tacked on 3 more runs afterward, putting up a 6-spot in the second inning. In the third, the Tritons tallied on 4 more to their total, with senior third baseman Maddy Lewis (double, RBI), freshman first baseman Clarissa Reynoso (single, RBI), and Wing (single, 2 RBI) all contributing offensively.

The Seawolves scored their only runs in the third inning on a 2-run home run. Quality outings from Tritons pitchers junior Alanna Phillips (4 innings) and freshman Grace Garcia, who came in relief, limited Sonoma State to a total of just 5 hits. The game was wrapped up early due to the run rule after game MVPs Bosinger and Wing both launched 2-run home runs in the top of the fifth inning to give UCSD a 14–2 advantage. Bosinger and Wing now each lead the team in home runs (3), with Wing also leading in the RBI column at 15.

Since the second doubleheader on March 9 was canceled due to weather, the Triton softball team will shift its focus on to San Francisco State University (10–8 overall, 7–8 in CCAA) which it will face at home in a 4-game series starting on Thursday, March 14. With seven out of nine starters batting above .300 and three of four pitchers sporting a sub-2.00 ERA, the Tritons are already proving they’re the team to beat this season.