Star Trek Actor and Activist George Takei to Give Lecture at UC San Diego

Well-known social media celebrity, activist, writer and actor George Takei is scheduled to visit the UC San Diego campus on Thurs. April 26 at 5 pm in Price Center West Ballroom to provide his own segment of the DeWitt Higgs Memorial Lecture, a UCSD lecture series that focuses on law and society.

Takei’s talk is entitled Where No Story Has Gone Before; An Evening With George Takei: Actor, Social Justice Activist & Media Mega-Power, and will be covering major experiences in his life.

Event tickets will be accessible on the Higgs Memorial Lecture website on April 9. The lecture is open only to UCSD students, staff and faculty for an admission fee of $20. There is no charge for undergraduate students. Graduate students, staff and faculty are able to purchase one guest ticket.

Takei’s professional acting career began in the 1960’s when he played Hikaru Sulu on Star Trek: The Original Series. Since then, Takei has appeared on countless other TV shows and films; he has also been featured in the Broadway play Allegiance, a show inspired by his own life experiences in World War II.

The Los Angeles-born activist will also be lecturing on his childhood within the Japanese internment camps. Takei holds a place as the former Cultural Affairs Chairman of the Japanese American Citizens League, and also served on the Japan-US Friendship Commission in support of Japan-US relations.

As an openly gay public figure, Takei has contributed to projects involving social justice and LGBTQ+ rights, one of them being his position as the spokesperson for “The Coming out Project”.

More recently, however, Takei has been the subject of sexual assault allegations. Former actor and model Scott Brunton came forward last year, accusing Takei of groping his penis in 1981 while he was unconscious in Takei’s home. Tweeting that he was “shocked and bewildered” by Brunton’s claim, Takei has denied that such an incident occurred.

Past DeWitt Higgs lectures are made public by UCSD-TV and can be viewed on their website.