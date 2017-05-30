compiled by Lifestyle Staff

It’s that time of year where Housing Dining Hospitality is ending the one or two-year residential agreements, effectively kicking you out into the cold reality of apartment contracts and paid Wi-Fi. Off-campus housing is a hectic hassle at best, cut-throat leasing office throwdown at worst. Think of it more as a lived experience — an adventure, if you will — where off-campus living is nothing more than the brave soul’s segue into moving out and moving on into the hybrid-adult, but still-broke, college student trope. But the physical separation at the end of the day from UCSD is not too bad. So if you’re looking for a five-star getaway out of Tamarack, we recommend the spa situated across from Pangea Parking Structure; but, we can offer a few three-and-a-half-star choices along Nobel or La Jolla Village Drive.

A Tale of Two Apartments — Costa Verde Village 8720 Costa Verde Boulevard La Jolla, CA 92122 // 2.1 out of 5 stars (courtesy of Google) // $-$$$ ($1800-$3500)

This expansive complex is secluded between La Jolla Village Drive and Regents Drive and is pretty much student housing inconveniently placed about a mile and a half outside of campus. A classic to UC San Diego students, promised average living at best, and not to be confused with the Costa Verde Towers — Costa Verde Village’s sister complexes across the street. If you ever cross the street to get frozen yogurt or Chipotle Mexican Grill in the shopping center nearby (one—if not only—of the highlights of living here), there’s a good chance of stumbling into Costa Verde Towers, a resort-like condominium with enclosed hallways and smooth elevators. You inadvertently get to live out the modern day Charles Dickens’ narrative between two complexes dealing with design and economic division courtesy of Costa Verde Boulevard. See? Adventure. Villagers, be prepared to wake up to garbage truck pickups, fall asleep to the sound of other students in the hallways, drafty winters and stuffy summers. But we promise it’s not all bad. CV Village residents have access to Agua Bella Gym, or what is basically a smaller, displaced RIMAC, a plethora of buses, including the 202, 30, 150, 41 and 237 routes and a decent monthly rent, if you strategically pull and place people into your new one, two or two-plus a loft bedroom home. Not to mention, each unit has its own washer and dryer set, meaning you never have to haul dirty laundry to a communal room, or have clothes angrily strewn about when you forgot to take it out of the dryer, for as long as your lease shall last.

A (Debateable) Paradise, Hidden in Palm Trees — International Gardens 3417 Lebon Drive San Diego, CA 92122 // 3.3 out of 5 stars (courtesy of Google) // $$ ($1600-$2400, utilities included)

A self-proclaimed “luxury lifestyle” apartment, International Gardens is a smaller community with a seaside-hotel feel, centered around BBQ grills, a beach volleyball court and pool — all of which help create a sense of gathering, something not many complexes can offer. Truth be told, availability is difficult to come by, so if you’re able to snag a space or take over a friend’s lease, consider yourself lucky. IG units are relatively spacious, and with enough people per unit, rent is also decently fair (at least for La Jolla living). But with access to only the 202, be ready to wake up early to catch the bus for class, lest Superloop pass you one, two or (from personal experience) three times. And with the surrounding area consisting of other apartment complexes, residents don’t have the immediate luxury of commercial buildings or food and coffee in the proximate area. Parking can also be a challenge, especially with bumper-to-bumper spaces and all-too-close columns that threaten to scratch the car. Overall, IG is a quieter complex, with a resort-like climate that not many seem to complain about.

A Costly Corner — Regents Court 8465 Regents Road San Diego, CA 92122 // 4.3 out of 5 stars (courtesy of Google) // $$-$$$ ($1700-$3000)

Who’s the bougie-est of them all? At Regents Court, the leasing office and model rooms are decorated straight out of a luxe Pottery Barn, so if you really want to feel like a high-functioning adult, this is the place to do it. Boasting a pool and spa enclosed at the center, a well-equipped gym and a movie theater, the public amenities at this complex are fit for the La Jolla high roller. The apartment units themselves feature spacious and separate dining and living rooms, washer and dryer sets and, personally, the nicest carpeting I’ve ever taken a nap on. Primarily a housing space for families or the business executive, the rent ranges from around $1700-$2000 for a one bed, one bath and up to $2500-$3000 for a two bed, two bath, so grab a pal or two to fill this place. It’s a pretty penny to pay but well worth it for the quality received. It may not be as accessible to multiple bus stops or commercial centers, but a short jaunt about the 202 can take you to La Jolla Village Square. Nevertheless, if you have had enough of the mini double dorm life, and are looking for a quieter space, this is a good place to nest.

The Contested Recommendation — La Regencia 7681 Palmilla Drive San Diego, CA 92122 // 2 out of 5 stars (courtesy of Google) // $$-$$$ ($2000-$3000)

An anonymous reviewer commented, “The good thing about [this place] is that it’s very close to the bus stop, and that’s it.” Promising. While rent is a pretty penny, not many tend to recommend this apartment; especially because the quality of apartments can range from one side of the complex to another. The rooms are relatively spacious and utilities function properly, although again, this is contingent on what part of the complex the unit happens to be located. Nonetheless, there comes a time in each apartment hunter’s life, where a space is needed and desperate measures are taken. So if all else fails, there is La Regencia, a place recommended by some, adamantly refused by others. At least Vons and Tapioca Express are right down the street, and you’ll get a washer and dryer in the comfort of your own home.

Not the Vegas One — The Venetian Apartments 3945 Nobel Drive San Diego, CA 92122 // 5 out of 5 stars (courtesy of Google) // $$ (starting around $1300)

While the Venetian is no high-end resort and casino as seen on the Vegas strip, this cozy and humble complex located at a quick turn off of Nobel Drive is easily missed but a gem for many reasons. The units are well furnished, facilities are up to date and most units have since been upgraded. And apparently there is a man named “Alan” who helps run this complex and is promised to be one of the kindest and most helpful landlords Nobel Drive has seen. Most residents rave about this space, and despite the transience of the population demographics in University City, would recommend staying here. With a mix of yuppies, students and young families, this quiet and perhaps overlooked apartment is one worth giving a drop by.

So maybe moving out and moving on doesn’t have to be as scary as presumed. There are a share of a few questionable spaces outside of the UCSD housing bubble, but the off-campus life is one that helps ease into what housing and “adulting” can look like after graduation. Plus, you can keep a pet. Any questions or other recommendations? Email us at [email protected]!