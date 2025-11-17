Kara Barkdoll Coy steps in as women’s volleyball acting head coach, replaces Greene

If you watched the last four UC San Diego women’s volleyball games, you might have noticed something — head coach Melanie Greene was conspicuously missing from the bench.

Greene’s last game on the sideline was against Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 1. She has been absent for the last four contests, both at home and on the road. Prior to their Nov. 1 win against Fullerton, the Tritons had lost eight straight games. In her absence, assistant coach Kara Barkdoll Coy has served as acting head coach, and men’s volleyball head coach Brad Rostratter has stepped in as an assistant coach.

Greene’s absence began in the latter half of her second season as head coach of the women’s volleyball team. Greene previously served as an assistant coach for San Diego State from 2008 to 2023. She left to become the seventh head coach of the UCSD women’s volleyball program in 2024 — the same year that Coy joined the Tritons.

Coy worked at San Diego State and Cal State San Marcos prior to her time at UCSD. Her time in San Diego was only interrupted by a two-year stretch where Coy served as graduate assistant coach at Concordia University Irvine. Before that, she graduated from CSUSM in 2015 after winning four consecutive conference championships as part of the Cougars’ volleyball team.

During Greene’s time on the sideline this season, the team went 5-19 overall and 3-9 in conference play. Greene’s overall record across her two seasons coaching is 22-32, going 14-16 against Big West opponents.

Last season, the team qualified for the Big West Championship for the first time in program history, but lost in the first round to Long Beach State. This season, the Tritons were eliminated from contention with three games left to play in a 3-1 loss against UC Riverside.

UCSD Athletics responded to The UCSD Guardian’s request for comment.

“We can confirm Melanie will not be on the sideline Tuesday night at LionTree Arena,” a spokesperson said to The UCSD Guardian. “Due to privacy laws, we cannot comment on personnel matters.”

UCSD Athletics also added that Coy would continue as acting head coach for UCSD’s game against Long Beach State, but did not provide further information on how long Coy will be in this position.