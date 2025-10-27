A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: ‘viscus’ — Oklou ft. FKA Twigs

French singer-songwriter and producer Oklou’s debut record “choke enough” has been lauded as one of this year’s best synth pop releases. On Thursday, Oct. 30, she will expand her album with a deluxe edition, introduced by hypnotizing lead single “viscus,” featuring the genre-bending FKA Twigs. Layering staccato synths, woodwinds, and bare percussion with Oklou and FKA Twigs’ breathy, honey-like vocals, “viscus” is an enchanting half-ballad, half-swan song that captures both songstresses’ power in the modern art-pop and electronic scene.

The track begins with a simple but lilting synth motif as Oklou describes the aching that accompanies nostalgia. She passes off the verse to FKA Twigs, who laments the all-too-familiar feeling of not being at home in your own body. Together, they examine uncomfortable feelings of dysmorphia and the heart-wrenching pain of growing older: “I get so lost deep inside me” and “Full of life but I’m starving.”

As the instrumentals swell like a bird in flight and the pair’s entrancing vocals weave together in harmony, a hopeful thought lingers: “I wanna find a place I feel alive / The beating of my heart / Is sure a place to start / Instead of me choking up and running.” Disquieting growing pains are inevitable, but “viscus” reminds you that you are alive despite it all.

