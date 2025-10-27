The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian

A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: ‘viscus’ — Oklou ft. FKA Twigs

The UCSD Guardian’s A&E team viciously scours the corners of the internet in search of ground-breaking and revolutionary music to provide Tritons with the best of the best. Not really, but here’s music we think is fun.
Nicole Huynh, Contributing Writer
Oct 27, 2025
Image courtesy of Spotify

French singer-songwriter and producer Oklou’s debut record “choke enough” has been lauded as one of this year’s best synth pop releases. On Thursday, Oct. 30, she will expand her album with a deluxe edition, introduced by hypnotizing lead single “viscus,” featuring the genre-bending FKA Twigs. Layering staccato synths, woodwinds, and bare percussion with Oklou and FKA Twigs’ breathy, honey-like vocals, “viscus” is an enchanting half-ballad, half-swan song that captures both songstresses’ power in the modern art-pop and electronic scene. 

The track begins with a simple but lilting synth motif as Oklou describes the aching that accompanies nostalgia. She passes off the verse to FKA Twigs, who laments the all-too-familiar feeling of not being at home in your own body. Together, they examine uncomfortable feelings of dysmorphia and the heart-wrenching pain of growing older: “I get so lost deep inside me” and “Full of life but I’m starving.” 

As the instrumentals swell like a bird in flight and the pair’s entrancing vocals weave together in harmony, a hopeful thought lingers: “I wanna find a place I feel alive / The beating of my heart / Is sure a place to start / Instead of me choking up and running.” Disquieting growing pains are inevitable, but “viscus” reminds you that you are alive despite it all.

Listen to the rest of the playlist here!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Image courtesy of Netflix
‘Wake Up Dead Man’ shines a light on mercy
Inside the 2025 San Diego International Film Festival
Inside the 2025 San Diego International Film Festival
FYI, BTW
FYI, BTW
Image courtesy of Ana Massard
Metal queen mania comes to San Diego: Poppy at the Observatory
Image courtesy of Spotify
A&E's Weekly Song Pick: 'NOT OK' — 5 Seconds of Summer
Image courtesy of La Jolla Playhouse
‘The Heart’ at La Jolla Playhouse: Reviving the pulse of live theater