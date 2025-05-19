The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

AANHPI Eats Week: Nozomi Sushi La Jolla

Local San Diego Asian restaurants honor Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with the first AANHPI Eats Week, where restaurants share prix-fixe menus and special items to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander culture. Read about Senior Staff Writer Naisha Nallakula’s experience at Nozomi Sushi La Jolla, joined by Photographer Erin Huang, who reviewed the red meat dishes.
Byline photo of Naisha Nallakula
Naisha Nallakula, Senior Staff Writer
May 19, 2025
Photo by Erin Huang/ UCSD Guardian

Located in Regents Park, Nozomi Sushi La Jolla is a family-owned restaurant serving a variety of Japanese and Korean fusion dishes, ranging from sushi to mochi ice cream. Nozomi, which means hope in Japanese, is a stellar culmination of chef Han’s culinary practices and talents. Han creates tasteful, vibrant dishes, such as the AKA Roll, Bill Gates Roll, and Girls Night Roll, that seamlessly blend the two cuisines.

Photo by Erin Huang

I went with The UCSD Guardian Photographer Erin Huang to Nozomi Sushi to try its Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Eats Week menu, a three-course prix-fixe menu with options ranging from chicken karaage to a delicious crepe cake. 

With its murals and wooden carvings, the restaurant fostered a cozy atmosphere. We chose outdoor seating for the ornate decorations and tranquil setting, and our waitress was very helpful, caring, and truly wanted us to have a fulfilling, well-rounded dinner.

The first appetizer to arrive was the chicken karaage, which had a crunchy texture, tangy flavor, and a slight bite; I have an extremely low spice tolerance, so I appreciated the heat level of this dish — just enough to give it a bold taste but not overpowering. The subtle spicy mayo on the side paired well with the chicken. 

The second appetizer was the sashimi tasting platter. The sashimi, lemon slices, and greens were arranged in a satisfying alternating pattern with carrot strips and mint leaves on top. The sashimi was slightly sweet, making the whole dish rich and flavorful. 

Photo by Erin Huang

We ordered two main courses: the bulgogi bento box and the chicken teriyaki. 

The bento box consisted of sushi rice, marinated beef, and a side salad. The bulgogi had a smooth texture, and each slice brought a new dimension to the dish’s flavor profile. The pairing of the beef and rice enhanced each other, and the sesame flavor was explosive on the first bite, its nutty flavor delightfully contrasted with the savory beef. 

The chicken teriyaki, a classic, was presented in strips paired with the same side salad as the bento box. The chicken was coated in teriyaki sauce with sesame sprinkled on top. While I usually enjoy chicken teriyaki, this rendition had a strong, smoky, charred flavor — unlike the chicken teriyaki at my favorite local restaurant back home, where the smokiness of the chicken is concealed by sauces. Therefore, I wasn’t used to Nozomi’s overwhelming smoky flavor. However, while it wasn’t for me, I appreciated having the opportunity to try something new. 

The refreshing side salads from both courses included lettuce and cucumbers, mixed with a zingy and lightly sour dressing. I was delighted by the inclusion of mandarin oranges, which added a refreshing and citrusy flavor.

Photo by Erin Huang

Then, it was time for dessert. The first was a mango mochi, which was so good that I dreamt about it later that night. The plate was gorgeously presented, with scoops of mango ice cream covered in mochi dough placed in a circular formation. The chewy mochi layer was reminiscent of Mango Peelerz, one of my favorite childhood candies. The smooth texture and citrusy flavor of the ice cream were rejuvenating and delectable. 

Our second dessert was the vanilla crepe cake, which consisted of alternating layers of buttercream frosting and thin crepes with a handful of blackberries and raspberries on the side. With a light and fluffy texture, it was the perfect thing to end our meal. 

Nozomi’s ambience, presentation, flavors, and delicious desserts made our meal an unforgettable experience. After AANHPI Eats Week, Nozomi Sushi La Jolla has definitely joined the restaurants in my regular rotation.

