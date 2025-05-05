Timeout: A brief analysis of a noteworthy week or so in the sports world

With sincere condolences to Journalism — the horse that finished second in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby — here are the three biggest sports stories of the last 14 days.

1) Shedeur Sanders taken by Browns with 144th pick

In perhaps the most shocking NFL draft slide of all time, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders — once touted as a potential No. 1 overall pick — was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. Sanders was ultimately the sixth quarterback taken in last month’s draft, a shocking fall for the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Speculation abounds over why Sanders was taken so late; some sources blame his apparently disastrous pre-draft team meetings, while others argue his dad — Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders — was a dissuading factor for NFL front offices.

Regardless of why he was taken so late, Sanders now has his work cut out for him. A preseason competition with former Oregon quarterback and 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel is looming. The winner may have a chance to start this season, as neither Kenny Pickett nor Joe Flacco look poised to be the guaranteed starting quarterback in Cleveland. Since trading for Deshaun Watson in 2022, the Browns have had eight starting quarterbacks, combining for a 21-30 record. Watson, who was accused by two dozen women of sexual assault after arriving in Cleveland, also remains on the 2025 roster but is expected to miss significant time due to an injury. With the Browns’ quarterback carousel remaining at full tilt, only time will tell if Sanders can recover from his draft-night ego hit.

2) Liverpool clinches Premier League title

After five long years, Liverpool can finally celebrate its 20th English league title. While the Premier League title race was close at Christmas, the Reds pulled away after the new year and will likely finish comfortably ahead of second-place Arsenal.

Liverpool’s title-clinching match on April 27 was emblematic of its season. Needing only a draw at home against Tottenham, Liverpool fell behind early but rallied to put five goals in the back of the net for a decisive win.

Liverpool’s victory seemed unfathomable mere months ago. The Reds finished a distant third behind Manchester City and Arsenal in 2024, and beloved Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp departed at the end of the season. Incoming manager Arne Slot did little in the transfer market, only signing Italian forward Federico Chiesa. Yet, Slot excelled in his new role, becoming only the fifth manager in Premier League history to win the title in their first season.

Liverpool’s success was in large part due to the renaissance of Mohamed Salah. At 32 years old, the Egyptian winger had his finest season yet. With 28 goals and 18 assists, he now has the most goal contributions in a 38-game Premier League season and is one of the favorites to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

3) Gregg Popovich steps down as Spurs head coach

Since drafting center Victor Wembanyama two years ago, the San Antonio Spurs have been tapped as the dynasty of the future. However, Wemby’s prophecy will have to be fulfilled without longtime Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich at the helm. On Friday, May 2, Popovich — a five-time NBA champion, three-time coach of the year, and 2023 Hall of Fame inductee — announced that he would be ending his storied coaching career to be the team’s president of basketball operations. Mitch Johnson, who has served as interim head coach since the 76-year-old Popovich suffered a mild stroke in November, will take over the role full time.

Popovich’s basketball accolades are too numerous to fit my word count, but here are the highlights: winningest coach in NBA history, 22 consecutive playoff appearances, 19 50-win seasons, and third-most NBA titles won as a head coach — only trailing Phil Jackson and Red Auerbach. Fans might remember Popovich for his famously curt in-game interviews, but his non-basketball legacy should be his humanitarian work in San Antonio. The Air Force Academy graduate was also one of the sports world’s most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, often speaking at length on gun control and race relations in the United States. In his 29 years on the Spurs sideline, Popovich was the epitome of coaching — excellent on and off the court.

In other basketball news, Giannis Antetokounmpo looks poised to leave the Milwaukee Bucks after their Game 5 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets rolled past the Los Angeles Clippers in Saturday’s Game 7 matchup, and — due to Buddy Hield’s nine 3-pointers on Sunday — the Golden State Warriors are still alive in their quest for another NBA Championship.