Armenian Student Association commemorates 110th year since Armenian genocide

In Matthews Quad, an Armenian flag hangs beside a replica of the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial — the towering concrete monument in Yerevan, Armenia, that stands in remembrance of the Armenian genocide. Before it, four steps are lined with candles leading down to a glowing cross of light where students and community members gather around.

Every year on April 24, the Armenian community comes together to observe Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, honoring the 1.5 million Armenians who were killed by the genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire. This past week, attendees joined the Armenian Student Association at UC San Diego in commemorating the 110th anniversary of this genocide.

As the candles flickered in the night breeze and students held carnations, Pakrad Berjekian, a priest from Saint Sarkis, an Armenian church in San Diego, stepped forward to lead the crowd in the Hayr Mer prayer. This prayer, which has been recited for generations, links the Armenian community together in moments of remembrance and reflection. The priest then recited a heartfelt chant of “Ter Voghormia,” a traditional Armenian hymn. As attendees joined in, their voices filled the open air, honoring the memory of those lost and ensuring that the genocide is never forgotten.

“We are not supposed to be here today, but we are,” Berjekian said to the crowd. “We survived, and we have to be proud of what we have accomplished in these 110 years. Our vengeance is that we continue to blossom, promote ourselves, and become the progressive nation that is looked at by others as a torchlight in darkness. Today, we stand here and remember our grandparents’ sacrifices.”

This annual commemoration aims not only to bring more awareness to the genocide but also to its ongoing impacts, including the displacement of over 120,000 indigenous Armenians from their homes in Artsakh.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to remember and condemn the Armenian genocide,” ASA advocacy chair and fourth-year Karine Grigoryan said in an interview with The UCSD Guardian. “The Turkish government’s continued denial and active suppression of truth prolongs the trauma experienced by generations of Armenians. Today, we speak not just to remember the 1.5 million Armenians who were massacred, but to demand justice and recognition, to resist erasure, and to stand against all forms of violence.”

ASA hopes that the commemoration will inspire greater historical understanding among campus communities and promote a culture of awareness and solidarity.

“We are here to advocate the truth, to preserve our history, to ensure that the suffering of our ancestors is never forgotten,” said fourth-year David Djalayan, president of the ASA.

As the event drew to a close, participants placed carnations around the concrete monument referred to as the Eternal Flame. They then joined together to sing “Kilikia” — an Armenian song about hope and a desire to return to the homeland — and reflect upon the community’s connection to its ancestral land.

The ASA currently has a display in Price Center to celebrate Armenian heritage that will be up until the end of May. The display showcases Armenian cultural traditions and important figures in the arts, such as Komitas, Cher, Silva Kaputikyan, and many more.

“Our mission is to honor our ancestors through truth and resistance — and to ensure Armenian voices are never silenced again,” Grigoryan said. “This event is not just for Armenians — it is for everyone who believes in human rights, justice, and dignity.”