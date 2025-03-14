The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian

Volume 58: Issue 20

Mar 14, 2025
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Newspapers
Volume 58: Issue 19
Volume 58: Issue 18
Volume 58: Issue 17
Volume 58: Issue 16
Volume 58: Issue 15
Volume 58: Issue 14