UC San Diego students protest ICE and mass deportations, demand university action

Around 200 UC San Diego students gathered on Feb. 19 to protest the federal government’s mass deportation policies, criticizing the University’s response. Specifically, protestors raised concerns about the safety of undocumented students and their families in the midst of increased immigration enforcement presence in San Diego, and UCSD’s continued ties to corporations that profit from immigration detention and reinforcement.

Organized by the Students’ Civil Liberties Union, alongside Latino student organizations like Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx por Activismo and the Latinx Student Association, the demonstration called for greater institutional support for undocumented students and UCSD’s divestment from companies linked to immigration enforcement.

The protest began at the Silent Tree in front of Geisel Library, where students assembled before marching across campus. Protestors discussed a resolution in the Associated Student Senate that calls on the University to take concrete action to support undocumented students. While the demonstration increased awareness, the resolutions held UCSD leadership accountable, publicly pressuring them to make concrete changes.

The rally began at 4 p.m., when SCLU members handed out posters and signs to students that read, “School is for Education NOT Deportation,” “Familias Belong Together,” and “Immigrants Built America.” Once attendees gathered, event organizers and speakers addressed the crowd, outlining specific demands for UCSD’s administration:

Expand resources for the Undocumented Student Services Center to provide more financial and legal support

Divest from companies like Blackstone and Allied Universal that maintain contracts with ICE

Eliminate financial aid caps for undocumented students

Improve job and research opportunities for undocumented students.

Many students expressed frustration over the University’s lack of action in support of undocumented students, particularly as deportation raids have increased nationwide.

“We’re here because people in our own classrooms are living in fear,” said Sofia Ramirez, a third-year student who stood with the crowd while helping organizers pass out signs. “Some students can’t even apply for financial aid or campus jobs because of their immigration status. That’s unacceptable at a public university that claims to be inclusive.”

For many, the protest was personal.

“I’m from a family of immigrants, and every day, I worry about what could happen to my family,” first-year Evelyn Vazquez said. “When we talk about ICE, we’re not just talking about abstract policies. We’re talking about families being separated, about people being ripped from their communities,” she added.

Daniel Soria, an event organizer, presented the final speech and addressed the University’s role in supporting undocumented students. “Will UCSD accept the attempt to rewrite our history?” he asked the crowd. “Do you think we belong?”

Other students echoed similar concerns. “UCSD has the power to take a stand,” fourth-year Luis Herrera said, voicing his frustration over the University’s inaction. “Other universities have cut ties with ICE-affiliated companies, so why can’t we?”

Following four speeches from the student and event organizers, students traveled from Library Walk through Sixth College and the Old Student Center. Students chanted, “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!” The protest concluded at Price Center at around 5:30 p.m.

After their march across campus, students gathered at the A.S. Senate meeting, urging them to pass a resolution supporting undocumented students. The resolution, passed in the Senate immediately after the protest, calls on university leadership to take tangible steps toward meeting student demands.

“We have student government representatives who say they support us, but now, it’s time for action,” second-year Isabella Lopez said in an interview with The UCSD Guardian. “Passing this resolution is just the first step. We need administration to listen,” she said.

Student organizers made it clear that their activism would not end with this protest.

Aryan Dixit, UCSD’s SCLU president said, “We won’t stop until our demands are met, until this University divests, institutionalizes its responsibilities, and becomes a campus again safe for undocumented students.”

Correction: This article was updated on 2/24 to reflect that, according to A.S. Senator Dannie Zhu, the Senate passed the resolution on Wednesday. The Guardian will be publishing a follow-up article on the specifics of the resolution.