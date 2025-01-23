LIVE UPDATES: Fire breaks out on Gilman Drive

This is a developing story.

4:15 pm

At 4:15 p.m., the University sent out an all clear update, confirming that the fire at Via Alicante had been contained.

The message also states that motorists exiting campus should continue to avoid Gilman Drive, La Jolla Village Drive, and Villa La Jolla Drive, and they should use northern campus exits instead. For people arriving at campus, the University recommends approaching campus from the north end if you are in a car. Alternatively, the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley remains fully operational.

The update states that MTS buses have been significantly impacted, with routes like the 201 and 202 Super Loop being detoured through Theatre District Drive and facing heavy delays. Delays and heavy traffic are expected to continue until at least 8 p.m.

3:55 pm

At 3:50 p.m., firefighters announced that the fire had been contained. They estimate that the fire spanned 2 acres and had two main “spots.” All evacuation orders have been rescinded, according to Genasys Protect, an emergency communication service.

3:50 pm

The fire now spans 2 acres, but there continues to be no forward spread, according to Watch Duty. Several units have also been released from covering the fire, and firefighters on scene have stated they do not need additional resources. Firefighters on the scene will be mopping up for the next 4 to 5 hours.

3:36 pm

At 3:30 p.m., UCSD sent out an update stating that forward spread of the fire has been stopped. There is no immediate threat to campus. However, people are still strongly advised to avoid Gilman Drive, Villa La Jolla Drive, and La Jolla Village Drive.

At 3:27 p.m., firefighters canceled the dispatch of a helicopter.Firefighters are working to cut electrical wires to prevent the fire from rapidly expanding any further.

The brush fires on Gilman Drive come during the strongest Santa Ana wind forecast for this week. As of 3:27 p.m., the wind speed near UCSD is 16 mph.

3:10 pm

A fire has been reported on the west side of Gilman Drive, perpendicular to Via Alicante on Jan. 23 at approximately 2:21 p.m. As of 2:51 p.m., the fire covers 1 acre. The cause is still under investigation, according to CalFire. Authorities say the fire has a moderate rate of spread.

A Level 3 evacuation order, which is a mandatory evacuation, has been issued for the area next to the fire, visible on Watch Duty. The area under evacuation spans all the way down La Jolla Scenic Way between Gilman Drive and Torrey Pines Road. The area near Gilman Drive and La Jolla Village Drive is closed for public access. Full parameters of the evacuation order are available through Genasys Protect.

A Level 2 evacuation order, which are warnings for potential threats to life and property, have been additionally issued for areas east of the fire, near the La Jolla Shores neighborhood. Individuals who need additional time to evacuate are recommended to start taking precautionary measures soon. Those with pets and livestock are advised to leave now.

Gensays Protect, an emergency communication software, identified an immediate threat to life in the area with a Level 3 evacuation order.

“Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access,” the message reads.

Dozens of units, including helicopters, have been assigned to the fire as part of a strike team to combat the fire. “All units on the Gilman Incident,” firefighters said on radio at 3 p.m.

2:57 pm

At 2:47 p.m., a Triton Alert was issued regarding the fire. It identified the incident as a vegetation fire. According to the alert, there is no immediate threat to campus.

In a statement to The UCSD Guardian, University Communications detailed their immediate response and upcoming notifications.

“Campus Emergency Management and UCPD are monitoring. Updates will be sent as more information becomes available.” Campus updates will be shared via Triton Alert.