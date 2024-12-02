UC San Diego Wrapped 2024

It’s that time of year again, UC San Diego students. If you read that sentence and thought, “It’s time for another lovely, scholarly article by Miss Ava DeLuca,” you’d be absolutely correct! Or, if you read that sentence and thought, “If I have to see one more Spotify Wrapped Instagram story, I will burn my phone in hot lava,” you’d technically also be correct. Yes, indeed, it’s finally time to see if your music taste in 2024 was up to music community standards — in other words, were you able to exclude all of the chart-topping singles or Glee Cast covers from your list? I don’t write the rules; I just pass them along.

Let’s address the elephant in the room: as shocking as it may be, not everyone is a part of the “Spotify Society.” To the Apple Music defenders out there, I’m sorry, but I fear your streaming service of choice lacks credibility when it comes to this serious topic. How am I supposed to trust the platform responsible for the infamous U2 indoctrination, circa 2014? But, I digress. If you use Amazon Music or Pandora, I’m also sorry. It gets better, trust me.

While I am in no way implying that Spotify is the superior music streaming platform (I am), I thought we’d bring its charming yearly tradition to our home on 9500 Gilman Drive. Without further ado, I present to you: UCSD Wrapped 2024.

This year, Resident Advisors busted a grand total of six parties.

UCSD students, you have much to celebrate this year. We bumped up the party-busting count to six, smashing last year’s record of four. Gone are the days of “UC Socially Dead,” because, as you can clearly see, our students are quite the party animals. These six parties are proof that UCSD certainly knows how to have a good time. With this groundbreaking change, anything’s possible now; perhaps students will start speaking to their classmates in the new year! Who knows, maybe UCSD students will even get to indulge in the other-worldly concept of friendship. Tritons, let’s aim for double-digit parties next year!

2. UCSD wasted $7.8 billion this year by hosting zero music festivals.

Yes, I made that number up. If you’re looking for a refund, don’t bother; you won’t be getting one. In an unfortunate turn of events, the annual Sun God Festival was canceled this past April, leaving our student body to do exactly what they do best: stay in their dorms and study. Perhaps UCSD was wary of how social its students were becoming and wanted to shut down these large gatherings. Or, could it be that UCSD felt threatened by its students assembling in large groups?

While the cancellation of Sun God may have violated students’ right to gather on our lovely RIMAC Field, it did not stop students from congregating elsewhere and expressing their social concerns. With or without Sun God, UCSD students have proved that they will continue to exercise their right to assemble on campus.

3. We spent 100,732 minutes waiting for dining hall food.

The average UCSD student spent just over 100,000 minutes, or around 69 days, waiting for their dining hall food! When you think about it, UCSD excels quantitatively in just about every category: undergraduate enrollment, psychology and computer science course waitlists, and parking tickets. And as one of the most highly-ranked public universities in the country, it only makes sense that our dining hall wait times would be up there as well! Did I wait over 45 minutes for a side of naan? Yes. Would I do it again? Yes. I’m what they call a team player; I am all for helping UCSD get those wait times up. Onwards and upwards, Mobile Order!

4. We felt even closer to campus with our daily average of seven Timely Warnings.

Even when we are miles away from 9500 Gilman Drive, UCSD always keeps us students in mind. Those highly-anticipated Timely Warnings really made me miss being on campus over summer break, right in the heat of the action. Speaking of heat, this summer was a hot one, and I’m not just talking about the temperature. UCSD was a real “hotspot” for a familiar felonious pastime known as arson. I’m glad that those Timely Warnings kept us well-informed on all the burning gossip on campus; I don’t know what I would’ve done without it. Now that we’re back on campus, Timely Warnings continue to strengthen my everlasting bond with the school. I love the way it feels like it can confide in me – I mean, who else would need to know when someone steals eight 3D printers? I can confidently say that I’m “in the loop,” thanks to my dear friend, Timely Warning.

5. We kept DuoMobile close to our hearts, spending 52 dedicated hours attached to it!

Picture this: you’re about to miss your Winter Quarter enrollment time. As you desperately try to type in your email and password on your tear-soaked screen, you’re instantly met with the greatest invention known to any college student: Duo. Effing. Mobile. In a time of crisis like this one, what else could you possibly want to protect you? While some strangely dislike the platform, I couldn’t disagree more; DuoMobile is my security blanket – a source of comfort in trying times. I feel safe and protected in the hands of DuoMobile. Even when I forget about it, it never seems to forget me and consistently reminds me of its presence. DuoMobile minds no time or place; it’s always there for you. It’s nice to know that someone (or something) is out there making an effort to reach out to me. Who really needs to make friends on campus when you have such a reliable one in your pocket at all times? Exactly.

There you have it, everyone. As you can see, it has been quite an eventful year for the UCSD campus and its students. Hopefully, we can all be a little bit more chill next year. With that being said, I am wishing you all the best of luck in the new year. 2025 is going to be our year, for sure.