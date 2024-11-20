AFSCME Local 3299 employees begin first day of strike

Tens of thousands of members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 3299 across all major University of California campuses and health centers began the first day of their strike this Wednesday, Nov. 20. Around 1,000 members of UC San Diego’s AFSCME Local 3299 set up picket lines at three locations throughout San Diego: UCSD’s main campus, the La Jolla Medical Center, and the Hillcrest Medical Center.

The strike began after contract negotiations between AFSCME and UC reached an impasse, citing issues regarding healthcare costs, the cost of living, housing affordability, and employee wages. In response, AFSCME 3299 filed an unfair labor practice charge against the University on Oct. 18.

AFSCME is the third largest union in the nation, representing over 1 million workers in the United States. Its local, AFSCME 3299, is the University of California’s largest employee union representing custodians, medical technicians, and service workers across its institutions.

At UCSD’s main campus, over 100 workers joined a picket line across the street from the Gilman Parking Structure. Employees demonstrated across locations such as Library Walk, Sun God Lawn, and Price Center. Protestors chanted, “No justice, no peace,” “Sí se puede,” and other slogans.

Aidee Mariscal, AFSCME 3299’s internal organizer, commented on the turnout at the Nov. 19 picket line at UCSD’s main campus.

“People are definitely really excited. I mean, we ran out of food because we had way more people show up. I think people are definitely pumped. … So, I think people are definitely really excited about what’s to come,” she said.

Mark Potter, a building maintenance worker at the picket line, explained the circumstances that led to the passing of the strike vote.

“[The University] doesn’t want to bargain with us. They don’t want to give us a new contract. They basically are just shooting us low-ball offers to us,” he said. “They can afford to do it, they just don’t want to do it. At one time, we were essential workers during the pandemic, but now, I guess we’re not anymore.”

Some of the striking employees have worked for the University for decades and claim that working conditions have deteriorated over time. One such employee is María Arzola, who has worked at UCSD as a custodian for 20 years.

“Tengo muy buena experiencia anteriormente. Ahora ya no porque la universidad no está pagando bien a los trabajadores. Necesitamos respeto,” she said.

“I had a really good experience previously. Now, I do not because the university is not paying its workers well. We need respect,” she said.

Robert Woodward, a driver for Housing Dining Hospitality’s markets on campus and AFSCME 3299 member, also expressed frustration with the University’s treatment of the union.

“What really is kinda frustrating is we had the university speaking out of two sides of their mouths,” he said.

In a Nov. 8 press release, the University stated that they “remain willing and open to meeting with AFSCME to negotiate the terms of their contract.” The statement additionally alleges that the strikes could impact services at UC Health locations. “If access to the critical services and procedures that UC Health’s locations deliver is disrupted, care could be jeopardized for Californians, especially those who are the most vulnerable.”

Alternatively, many striking employees say that the University is to blame.

“If there’s anybody hurting the patients and the students, that is definitely going to be the University. They’re the ones that aren’t paying us enough to survive,” Woodward said.

The strike is only scheduled to last two days, with employees resuming work on Nov. 21, but the union will consider further action in the future if their demands are not met.

“If the UC doesn’t move, then we will have to go on strike again. If they don’t bargain, we keep pushing,” Mariscal said.

State Senator Catherine Blakespear (D-38) pledged her support for the striking workers during a rally at 11:30 a.m. at the picket line on UCSD’s main campus.

“You deserve to earn a salary that is not below what you earned in 2017 in real wages,” she said. “I hope you are able to get a fair contract, and I will fight with you. You are the backbone of the UC.”