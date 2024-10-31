Falling Leaves on Palm Trees: Romanticizing Fall in California

The end of a season and the beginning of a new one can bring about uncertain feelings. Returning to school after summer brings responsibilities – new and old – to people of all ages, especially for college students like me. When the weather is still warm and the sun still shines, as it usually does in Southern California, the transition period may feel even harder.

Thankfully, every season comes with its own sense of joy. Autumn is host to the most fun holidays, one of which is Halloween, marking the season as one of spooky celebrations. Autumn became my favorite season once I learned to romanticize it everywhere I went, even in this place where it’s nearly nonexistent. With these tips, you are sure to find a unique love for autumn in California.

1. Decorate your home with fall plants

Some may argue that dried plants bring bad luck, but in my perspective, they symbolize wisdom and light up our homes with the memories the plants were a part of throughout the year – good and bad – that turned into lessons learned. My favorites are maple leaves and trees for decor. Pumpkin decor is also a staple this time of year. Finally, you can bring these dried plants to life with your favorite fall-scented candles. Right now, my favorites are cinnamon and pumpkin scented ones.

2. Eat seasonal foods

In general, there is a simple joy that comes from eating seasonal foods; in the fall, in particular, the flavors of apples, pumpkins, pomegranates, cinnamon, and other mulling spices waft in the air. Nowadays, though most fall flavors are available throughout the year, I find I tend to enjoy them just a bit more during autumn. In my experience, these flavors make me nostalgic for my hometown because they bring the taste of home with me wherever I go. Perhaps I associate them with the warmth and compassion that live inside our homes while the weather outside gets colder each day. Even though it’s still warm in Southern California, I like to think that the same concept applies.

If you enjoy baking, also it’s worth your time to make your own autumn-themed treats and share them with your loved ones. There is nothing that will get you more in the mood for fall than the smell of freshly baked goods in your home.

3. Do quintessential fall activities

Despite the sunny weather, Southern California does not fall short when it comes to classic autumn activities like visiting pumpkin patches with your friends and family and carving Jack-‘o-lanterns for decoration. Though fall foliage may not be a part of our everyday life in California, I still think it’s nice to occasionally see specks of yellow and red on the green trees: a unique autumn manifestation. And while visiting bookstores is not a seasonal activity, it is especially enjoyable in the fall. Personally, when the chillier weather sets in, I feel an increasing urge to read, and my pumpkin spiced latte romanticizes the atmosphere while I’m browsing the shelves; it helps set the mood even more! Listening to some spooky podcasts can also sprinkle some excitement into your Halloween spirit as well. A popular one is “Two Girls One Ghost,” which was recommended by one of my favorite Youtubers, Darling Desi. I listened to a few of the latest episodes, and if you love comedy and haunted stories, I highly recommend it as well.

4. Read spooky books

In preparing for Halloween, I feel like there are certain genres that are more meaningful to read like gothic fiction, fantasy, mystery, and paranormal romance. Most of us probably read the classics like “Dracula” and “Frankenstein” when we were younger, but have you read them recently? I’m sure you will perceive the stories in a different way at this point of your life, at least they had that impression on me. Furthermore, every year you can find a myriad of wonderful books fresh out of the publishing oven — and the witchy novels that are published around this time of the year are my favorites. This year the top two on my reading list include, “A Dark and Secret Magic” by Wallis Kinney and “The Spellshop” by Sarah Beth Durst.

5. Watch spooky movies

“Practical Magic” is one of my favorite movies to watch in the fall; it combines themes of witchcraft, family curses, and love in an exciting way. There are some other great ones as well, such as “Halloweentown” and “Casper the Ghost.” It warms my heart to rewatch these movies that I enjoyed so much as a child. If you are a fan of horror, you might enjoy a whole slew of new releases that send a chill down your spine especially around this time of year like “Terrifier 3” and “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

6. Attend family gatherings

As nature sheds its leaves and the weather cools, we may find ourselves longing for the warm embrace of the places we call home. No matter where you live or what time of year it may be, spending time with your family will warm up your heart and soul, leaving you feeling whole again. But when the weather gets colder, we may desire their company more than ever. You can have dinner parties, movie nights, or brunch dates together. Even if your family lives far away, you can also enjoy the loving company of your friends who have become your family.

As someone who grew up in a town where fall was much more distinct, I had to find my own way of celebrating the season after moving to sunny California. Over time, I learned that romanticizing autumn with these tips ultimately helped me cope with my end-of-summer blues. Hopefully, these tips will help you feel at home in your home away from home and get you into the spooky autumn mood as well.