Senior Sendoff: Leah Schiffer

Byline photo of Leah Schiffer
Leah Schiffer, Senior Staff Writer
Jun 3, 2024
Senior Sendoff: Leah Schiffer
Image by Millie Root for The UCSD Guardian

I begin my final publication with a message from Mr. Hobson, typed nonsensically by four small feet on a laptop keyboard: “$$ /“tmb6 c6 cbhy8c656dmb”

Thank you to my four-legged traveling companion for sparking my journey to The Guardian. A little over two years ago, I took on the joys and burdens of owning a pet in college … let alone a rather unconventional one. Suddenly, I felt I had something newsworthy to bestow upon the world. I knew I needed to publicize this strange and wonderful creature, and where better than The Guardian’s Lifestyle section to circulate a story of such caliber?

It was only after my initiation as a staff writer that the realization hit: for reasons on which I am unable to elaborate, Hobson was destined for a life in the shadows, not the limelight of news print.

Nevertheless, I remained inspired by my hidden muse, and I am proud to have made my journalistic mark. I thank The Guardian and all those involved for providing me a platform to share my ideas with the world (or the greater UCSD area). As I grapple with life after graduation, I will always be grateful for the memories. See ya!

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Leah Schiffer
Leah Schiffer, Senior Staff Writer
Leah is a fourth-year English Literature and Communication double major at UCSD. When she isn't writing, you can likely find her caring for her beloved hedgehog, Mr. Hobson.
Millie Root
Millie Root, Photo Editor
Millie loves the way light reflects off bus windows, artisenal teas, and community co-ops. Join Millie on the journey of a lifetime to tell important stories with amazing photographs.
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$2305
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Lifestyle
Senior Sendoff: Chaz Cepielik-Weeks
Senior Sendoff: Chaz Cepielik-Weeks
Senior Sendoff: Bailey Bujnosek
Senior Sendoff: Bailey Bujnosek
Senior Sendoff: Marcella Barneclo
Senior Sendoff: Marcella Barneclo
Senior Sendoff: Millie Root
Senior Sendoff: Millie Root
Senior Sendoff: Kamiah Johnson
Senior Sendoff: Kamiah Johnson
Senior Sendoff: Kaitlin Lee
Senior Sendoff: Kaitlin Lee

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$2305
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *