Senior Sendoff: Millie Root

Millie Root, Photo Editor
Jun 3, 2024
Image by Alexander Olsen for The UCSD Guardian

I started on The Guardian after spontaneously attending a Zoom recruitment from my COVID-isolated dorm. My first photo editor, Hannah Rosenberg, took our entire team to the skate park to photograph as a community-building practice, something that changed my whole perspective on photojournalism and what it meant to be part of a student publication. Since then, I didn’t just photograph to see my work published or to go to concerts but to see how my photos had real effects on the San Diego community and student world I was now a part of. 

I am proud beyond words of my always-engaged, super talented, and creative team: Keita (I am deeply honored to pass the reins off to you), Hana, Tommy, Sarah, Sophie, Justin, and Mila. You all truly inspire me to push the boundaries of my own photojournalism, art, and leadership. Thank you! And to the phenomenal 2024 Guardian Staff, especially the Editorial Team, thank you for being a genuinely supportive community that has collaborated so beautifully on journalism that students will look towards for generations to come.

