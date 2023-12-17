Latest Stories
Academic workers rally outside UC San Diego’s Moores Cancer Center to protest the University’s decision to remove five international Postdoctoral scholars from their jobs. (Image courtesy of UAW 5810)
UAW 5810, supporters rally against layoff of five international postdoctoral workers
Photo Courtesy of Scripps Institution of Oceanography
Academic Senate approves undergraduate climate change requirement
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
UCSD’s holiday leftovers: Fighting the fall blues
Image Courtesy of Kevin deFreitas Architects
The scramble for scheduling
Photo by Josh Hallett on Flickr
Sports journalism is dying
Photo by Janosch Diggelmann on Unsplash
2023-24 Champions League predictions: Which teams have topped the group stages?
Photo by Fauzan Saari on Unsplash
International break: Too many games or a gleaming opportunity?
Photo courtesy of Jeremy Huang on Unsplash
An update on UC-wide housing insecurity
Artwork by Seongeun Ko
Convenience at a cost: electric scooters on campus
Photo courtesy of Filip Andrejevic on Unsplash
It is time to put an end to America’s military-industrial complex
Photo courtesy of Jackie Hope on Unsplash
An argument for structural changes to the U.S. Supreme Court
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
Greek life on college campuses: ancient roots of hazing and initiation
Photo by Christelle BOURGEOIS on Unsplash
The Mysterious Past Lives of Pre-Loved Clothing
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Volume 56 – Issue 29
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Elise Jonas-Delson, Chief Copy Editor • December 17, 2023
Elise Jonas-Delson, Chief Copy Editor
December 17, 2023
Academic workers rally outside UC San Diego’s Moores Cancer Center to protest the University’s decision to remove five international Postdoctoral scholars from their jobs. (Image courtesy of UAW 5810)

Academic workers and supporters of UAW Local 5810 rallied outside Moores Cancer Center on Dec. 12, calling on UC San Diego to rescind its termination of five international postdoctoral workers.

Three of the five workers face deportation by the end of December. Two of these workers will be separated from infants whom they are unable to obtain travel documents for in time. One worker, who was fired following a request for parental leave, will not be able to stay in the U.S. to care for their sick newborn in addition to losing their insurance and health care. Another worker “was given a negative performance evaluation that referenced their disability before being laid off,” according to an email sent to members of UAW 5810.

The layoffs of all five workers violate the current contract for postdoctoral workers, which stipulates that they are to receive at least one two-year appointment during their careers at UC campuses. Additionally, firing workers based on requests for parental leave or disability accommodations is illegal.

UCSD School of Medicine postdoctoral researcher Nick Downes was laid off one year into his two-year appointment for a lab that promised to fund his research once his yearlong self-funded grant expired. Downes said that he “was repeatedly reassured that funding was secure,” but his “lab now claims to have run out of money.”

“Now I have to abandon my research, throwing away a year’s worth of work and resources, and I now have 30 days to up-end my life and move back to my home country where I have to start anew,” Downes said. “Furthermore, I need to explain to my funding source that my research cannot be completed due to UC reneging on its contract, which for me is completely inconceivable for an institution which aspires to portray itself as a leading international research institution.”

Scripps Institution of Oceanography postdoctoral researcher Yu Gao, who was not permitted a two-year reappointment, said that her supervisor cited “insufficient funding” when providing her with a one-year contract in January 2023.

“UCSD’s refusal to reappoint me now significantly disrupts my life,” Gao said. “This jeopardizes my legal immigration status and could lead to separation from my husband, who is completing his PhD in the US, while also threatening my income and housing stability.”

Downes pointed to “pervasive financial mismanagement and a clear lack of oversight on UCSD’s behalf” as institutional factors that have exacerbated recent layoffs.

“I am quite frankly disgusted as to how my situation has been handled and the willingness of UCSD to enable PIs to break contractual commitments and their refusal to hold them accountable for their negligence,” he said.

The layoffs come nearly three weeks after the one-year anniversary of the UC-UAW strike. The unions representing academic workers on campus have continually called out UCSD and the UC for not honoring the contracts ratified last December, allowing a culture of retaliation from principal investigators to continue, and failing to provide top-ups.

Nanoengineering postdoctoral researcher and UAW 5810 Financial Secretary Adam Caparco wrote in a press release from union representatives that UCSD treats academic workers in a “uniquely harsh way.”

“Earlier this year, UCSD threatened dozens of academic workers with expulsion and arrested three on felony charges for protesting peacefully,” Caparco wrote. “Since then, they’ve become the last campus not to address a system-wide underpayment issue for Graduate Student Researchers. Now, they’re unjustly letting five international scholars go. It’s time for UCSD to respect its academic workforce, and we’ll keep coming back until it does.”

The UCSD Guardian reached out to UCSD for comment but has not received a response as of publication.

The UCSD Guardian will update this story as it progresses.
