Tragedy and triumph – The Iron Claw review

Latest Stories
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
Academic workers rally outside UC San Diego’s Moores Cancer Center to protest the University’s decision to remove five international Postdoctoral scholars from their jobs. (Image courtesy of UAW 5810)
UAW 5810, supporters rally against layoff of five international postdoctoral workers
A.S. President Lo retains position in 19-14 decision at Week 9 Senate meeting impeachment vote
A.S. President Lo retains position in 19-14 decision at Week 9 Senate meeting impeachment vote
New gender-neutral locker room to open in RIMAC
New gender-neutral locker room to open in RIMAC
The Che Café responds to allegations of assault and boundary violations in its space
The Che Café responds to allegations of assault and boundary violations in its space
Photo Courtesy of Scripps Institution of Oceanography
Academic Senate approves undergraduate climate change requirement
Open tabs: An exploration of multitasking behavior
Open tabs: An exploration of multitasking behavior
Music to my ears: KSDT’s experience in sharing music
Music to my ears: KSDT’s experience in sharing music
Student grievances with AS: A call to action
Student grievances with AS: A call to action
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
UCSD’s holiday leftovers: Fighting the fall blues
Image Courtesy of Kevin deFreitas Architects
The scramble for scheduling
Photo by Josh Hallett on Flickr
Sports journalism is dying
SDSU breaks Tritons’ hearts, wins at the buzzer
SDSU breaks Tritons’ hearts, wins at the buzzer
Photo by Janosch Diggelmann on Unsplash
2023-24 Champions League predictions: Which teams have topped the group stages?
Thanksgiving and football: An American tradition
Thanksgiving and football: An American tradition
Photo by Fauzan Saari on Unsplash
International break: Too many games or a gleaming opportunity?
Photo courtesy of Jeremy Huang on Unsplash
An update on UC-wide housing insecurity
Artwork by Seongeun Ko
Convenience at a cost: electric scooters on campus
Editorial: UC Regents must call for a ceasefire in Gaza
Editorial: UC Regents must call for a ceasefire in Gaza
Photo courtesy of Filip Andrejevic on Unsplash
It is time to put an end to America’s military-industrial complex
Photo courtesy of Jackie Hope on Unsplash
An argument for structural changes to the U.S. Supreme Court
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego’s Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/you-go-down-woods-todaybeware-6175068 https://themediawitch.substack.com/p/the-witchvox-project-10-interview https://coolsandiegosights.com/2016/12/27/fun-photos-of-sun-god-bird-sculpture-at-ucsd/
Greek life on college campuses: ancient roots of hazing and initiation
How to actually be productive during the holidays
How to actually be productive during the holidays
A very merry Chrismukkah
A very merry Chrismukkah
Photo by Christelle BOURGEOIS on Unsplash
The Mysterious Past Lives of Pre-Loved Clothing
Storm Drain on a Halloweekend Night
Storm Drain on a Halloweekend Night
Tragedy and triumph – The Iron Claw review
Tragedy and triumph – The Iron Claw review
“Saltburn” - Emerald Fennell’s promising young man?
“Saltburn” – Emerald Fennell’s promising young man?
Fall quarter: embracing transition during Stick Season
Fall quarter: embracing transition during Stick Season
A Christmas with Stephen King
A Christmas with Stephen King
“The Hunger Games” prequel is a villain origin story done right
“The Hunger Games” prequel is a villain origin story done right
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Volume 56 – Issue 29
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Blacks Beach
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Black’s Beach
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD



The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian



UAW 5810, supporters rally against layoff of five international postdoctoral workers
Elise Jonas-Delson, Chief Copy Editor • December 17, 2023
Tragedy and triumph – The Iron Claw review
Kamiah Johnson, A&E Co-Editor • December 15, 2023
An update on UC-wide housing insecurity
Jordan Nakagawa, Contributing Writer • December 4, 2023
Open tabs: An exploration of multitasking behavior
Kylie Necochea, Contributing Staff Writer • December 4, 2023
Music to my ears: KSDT’s experience in sharing music
Sydney McDonald, Contributing Staff Writer • December 4, 2023
Greek life on college campuses: ancient roots of hazing and initiation
Beliz Berik, Contributing Staff Writer • December 4, 2023

Tragedy and triumph – The Iron Claw review

The iron claw reigns down on the Von Erich dynasty in an epic matchup featuring family, brotherhood, and good ‘ol American wrestling
Kamiah Johnson, A&E Co-Editor
December 15, 2023
Tragedy+and+triumph+%E2%80%93+The+Iron+Claw+review

Editor’s note: This review contains spoilers for “The Iron Claw” 

The lights come on, an empty ring sits in the middle of a stadium, and everything is still. The stage is set. This is where we will come to know the champions of the Von Erich family, as they each take the stage to bring great honor to their family name. The opening scene begins with an epic wrestling match, showing us the wrestling skills of the patriarch of the Von Erich family, invoking awe and wonder from the eyes of his sons. Then, we are brought to the 1980s, the beginning of the boys’ journey to stardom. 

Fans of wrestling will get a kick from watching the Von Erich brothers grapple with each other both in the ring and outside of it. Director Dean Durkin was a huge fan of wrestling when he was younger. Not only was he a fan of wrestling, but he grew up watching the Von Erichs on his television screen. Durkin’s love for the sport is felt throughout the film. The wrestling sequences are full of life and gravitas, making the audience feel the excitement of the match as if we were there. Durkin sits the camera in the middle of the action and doesn’t rely on fast cuts to create the raw feeling of being slammed onto the tarmac. Filming on 35mm film gives the film the late ’80s feel that lends to its authenticity of time and place. Although we get a sense of how influential this family is in the wrestling world, the glitz and glamor of it all get exposed quickly to show the hardships this family faces. 

This is where the family dynamic comes into play, and the film turns from a sports drama to a family drama. We follow four Von Erich brothers: Kevin (Zac Efron), David (Harris Dickinson), Mike (Stanley Simmons), and Kerry (Jeremey Allen White) as they juggle the demanding weight of wrestling, their father’s (Holt McCallany) expectations, and internal battles. Each brother has his own identifying traits: David is the public speaker, Mike the musician, Kerry the almost-Olympian, and Kevin the performer. 

The two-hour runtime peels back the layers of these men just enough to make us care. Although “The Iron Claw” does a good job of balancing the brothers’ screen time and stories, we follow the film from Kevin’s perspective. He spends the majority of the film trying to keep the family safe from both their father’s tough ways and the Von Erich curse. This “curse” took the lives of David, Mike, and Kerry in real life, and the film handles these losses with the utmost gravity. David’s death comes as a shock to both Kevin and the audience, which becomes our first plunge into the dark side of the ring. After the film semi-rushes through its second act, we are hit with tragic event after tragic event. It’s an onslaught of feelings delivered earnestly by Efron, who flexes both his acting muscles and his real ones. The brothers’ physical prowess feels like a character of its own, taking up a lot of space. 

Those who don’t take up a lot of space on screen are the female characters. Lily James, who plays Kevin’s girlfriend-turned-wife, plays a very supporting role but is only there to support and help Kevin through the worst of the family curse. Even though this story focuses on the Von Erichs, seeing more of who will help Kevin carry on the family legacy would have been nice, especially after watching the scene where Pam comforts the boys’ mother Doris (Maura Tierney) in a sorrowful scene. Tierney also gives a solid performance that is at times overshadowed by McCallany’s looming presence, which resembles the couple’s dynamic in the film. The Von Erichs’ father, Fritz, is so hell-bent on getting back at the world when things don’t go his way that he neglects taking care of his sons, and McCallany portrays this well in his performance. The film’s casting director did, however, do a great job of casting the wrestling villains. Kevin Anton and Aaron Dean Eisenberg embodied Harley Race and Rick Flair respectively, putting on a show for us in full force. 

“The Iron Claw” is both entertaining to watch and deeply sad, putting the audience through a  whirlwind of emotions. In between the sad moments are moments filled with love and the performances by the entire cast capture that familial bond. The crux is the bond between the brothers though, and makes the emotional rollercoaster worthwhile.

Image courtesy of IMDb
Leave a Comment
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
“Saltburn” - Emerald Fennell’s promising young man?
“Saltburn” - Emerald Fennell’s promising young man?
Fall quarter: embracing transition during Stick Season
Fall quarter: embracing transition during Stick Season
A Christmas with Stephen King
A Christmas with Stephen King
“The Hunger Games” prequel is a villain origin story done right
“The Hunger Games” prequel is a villain origin story done right
My Year of Rest and Relaxation: Living on the edges of oblivion
"My Year of Rest and Relaxation": Living on the edges of oblivion
24th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival 2023
24th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival 2023
About the Contributor
Kamiah Johnson, Assistant A&E Editor
Kamiah is a Visual Arts (media) major, minoring in Communications. She is a film and television enthusiast and an advocate for physical media.

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *