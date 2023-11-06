Latest Stories
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
SJP Holds Walkout for Palestine; A.S. Sponsors Message Condemning Israel as an Apartheid State
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
UCSD reshuffles parking spots for students and student-residents
Image Courtesy of studentaid.gov
FAFSA form’s to contain changes for upcoming application year
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
All eyes on the new marketplaces
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
The Guardian’s overreactions after two weeks of the NBA season
The Guardian’s overreactions after two weeks of the NBA season
Brendon Fezzey Shines Bright in Tritons’ 4th Quarter Comeback vs. UC Davis
Brendon Fezzey Shines Bright in Tritons’ 4th Quarter Comeback vs. UC Davis
Photo by Vienna Reyes on Unsplash
Jude Bellingham Steals The Show At El Clásico
Photo by Jeffrey F. Lin on Unsplash
NWSL is professional sports’ next big thing
Photo by Jimmy Conover on Unsplash
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers: 2023 World Series Preview
Photo provided by Philippe Bout on Unsplash
We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college
Photo provided by
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
Image courtesy of Jon Tyson on Unsplash
Biden should drop out to prevent a Trump victory
Image courtesy of Blake Wheeler on Unsplash
Grass lawns: an outdated and wasteful aesthetic
Photo provided by: Sunguk Kim
An argument against hatred in a time of conflict
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego’s Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
Photo by christopher lemercier on Unsplash
Dating Horror Stories to Scare You After Halloween
https://medium.com/@vickiebananas/rationing-in-times-of-covid-53a242271177 https://triton.news/2018/09/ucsd-unveils-new-technologically-advanced-osler-parking-structure/
Why I Don’t Drive to Class
Image courtesy of Avery Cocozziello on Unsplash
The Origins of Halloween: Meaning, Roots, and Traditions
“Carved Pumpkin” and collage by Samantha Phan using Canva; “Pile of Orange Pumpkin” courtesy of Jason Leung on Unsplash; “Sliced Fruit on Black Tray” courtesy of Aneta Pawlik on Unsplash; “Pumpkin Guts” courtesy of Shaun Holloway on Unsplash
Halloween from a pumpkin’s point of view
The spookiest places at UCSD
The spookiest places at UCSD
Hollywood Bowl finds harmony with boygenius on Halloween night
Hollywood Bowl finds harmony with boygenius on Halloween night
Percy Jackson and the horror of the college application process
Percy Jackson and the horror of the college application process
Finding the wolves in the picture: “Killers of the Flower Moon” review
Finding the wolves in the picture: “Killers of the Flower Moon” review
A&Es Halloween Favorites
A&E’s Halloween Favorites
Punchy, Polished, Polyphia
Punchy, Polished, Polyphia
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Volume 56 – Issue 29
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Blacks Beach
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Black’s Beach
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD



The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian



Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Erin Kee, Staff Writer • November 6, 2023
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
Alex Reinsch-Goldstein, Contributing Staff Writer • November 6, 2023
We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college
Anshul Govindu, Staff Writer • November 6, 2023
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
Kendall Clarida, Contributing Writer • November 6, 2023
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Eru Ishikawa, Contributing Writer • November 5, 2023
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Carter Castillo, Senior Writer • November 5, 2023

Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement

Erin Kee, Staff Writer
November 6, 2023
Roger%E2%80%99s+Community+Garden%3A+A+hub+for+sustainable+farming+and+student+engagement
Keita Kobayashi

Situated throughout UC San Diego’s campus are multiple community gardens where students can engage in gardening and sustainability activities. One of these gardens is Roger’s Community Garden, located behind the Ché Café in Revelle College.

RCG is a student-led community garden where volunteers meet weekly for maintenance and upkeep. In recent years, RCG has been working on innovative projects with the aim to combat food insecurity and develop sustainable farming practices on campus. 

One of these projects is their aquaponics system which was initially built in 2015 but was rehabilitated in 2021 by “sifting gravel, filtering water, patching holes, and cultivating bacteria.” 

George Nassar, a junior in Seventh College, is the aquaponics project lead at RCG and explained how the aquaponics system works. Aquaponics use fish tanks and the waste compounds of fish to create nitrate fertilizers as a form of farming.

“The plants take up that nitrate, and they keep the water clean for the fish, and the plants also use that fertilizer to grow,” Nassar said. “There’s hardly any input on our end aside from starting the system. All we do is feed the fish, and the system takes care of itself.”

This sustainable form of farming, which has been implemented effectively on campus, not only raises students’ awareness about sustainable agriculture but also shows the viability of alternative farming methods.

Another RCG farming project is its hydroponics system. In 2022, Housing Dining Hospitality gave the hydroponics towers behind the 64 Degrees dining hall to RCG. Hydroponics is a soilless and water-efficient farming method that uses water-based nutrient solutions to grow plants in a limited space. At RCG, they use vertical hydroponics towers that have trickle irrigation. The closed-off towers prevent evaporation and drainage loss, pumping the nutrient-rich water from the troughs up to the top of the tower, where it trickles down onto plant roots.

John Muir College sophomore Jacqueline Avery, who is the hydroponics project lead, described the process of maintaining and using the hydroponics system. 

“And so for hydroponics, we go into the greenhouse to get seedlings started. We grow them there for three to five weeks so they have mature leaves when they move, and can handle sunlight or lack of and weather changes,” Avery said. 

The hydroponic towers are currently working on growing broccoli, purple radishes, chili peppers, and chives.

Avery hopes that the hydroponics method utilized in the RCG will continue the cyclical production of more plants and seeds to further the yield of the system. 

Avery sees a bright future for hydroponics systems in gardens. 

“The hope is also to be able to produce more food that we can provide to the campus because the whole idealization of hydroponics towers is that they don’t use as much space in comparison to contemporary farming but can produce higher yields of food,” Avery said.

Along with hydroponics and aquaponics, RCG also works on composting, growing mushrooms, and taking care of fruit trees. Senior Camryn Morey is the arborist lead of the RCG. She and the other arborists mainly work on keeping the older trees healthy.

“A lot of the work we do is making sure that the trees are going to produce fruit and setting them up for success when people are gone over breaks,” Morey said. “Because we do have a lot of pests in the garden, we do have to worry about birds and squirrels taking ripe fruit as well as insects that will climb up the trees and make them infested. So we have to learn how to detect those things.” 

To keep these many projects running, RCG has volunteer hours every week on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The maintenance, growth, and upkeep of the entirely student-run garden bring the volunteers at RCG together. Students from sororities and fraternities come to volunteer for community service, and environmental systems majors volunteer for their capstone projects. 

“We definitely rely on having a community of people who motivate each other to go and also bring in new people who don’t know a lot about gardening and be able to teach people about how to garden on their own,” Morey said. 

As a community garden, RCG’s influence extends to other organizations and the school campus as a whole. 

“We do a lot of distributions to the community, so either people who are just stopping by the garden, and we collaborate a lot with the Che Cafe,” Morey said. “They do a lot of community free food events for people who need it. So we often take our produce over to them and put it in their kitchen, and like they will use it over the next few weeks or so. We also do some work with the Triton Food Pantry.”

Beyond the resources they provide for student food security and UCSD organizations, RCG also serves as an educational space. 

“As proof of concept for upscaling, researchers out there on campus who want to look at large-scale aquaponics farms can come to us as a vital resource,” Nassar said. 

Morey emphasizes the educational value RCG provides for students.

“Everyone who comes, I feel like, is learning something,” Morey said. “So whether that be about how to be more sustainable with things like learning to compost, spreading awareness of sustainable farming, or trying to get students off-campus to reconnect with nature and seeing how to grow their own food, everyone can learn something from the garden.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$140
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
Photo provided by Philippe Bout on Unsplash
We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college
Photo provided by
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Associated Students Senate delays vote on Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
Image courtesy of Jon Tyson on Unsplash
Biden should drop out to prevent a Trump victory
More in Features
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
All eyes on the new marketplaces
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
Relax and unwind at The Zone study lounge
Relax and unwind at The Zone study lounge
Image courtesy of Sarah Deitcher
Among the Alps
The Four Year Dilemma: To Learn or to Eat?
The Four Year Dilemma: To Learn or to Eat?
About the Contributor
Keita Kobayashi, Assistant Photo Editor
Pre-Med-er from Maryland

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$140
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *