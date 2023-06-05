Senior Sendoff: Bradley Beggs

I have never driven clutch. I guess the opportunity never presented itself to me? Never would I have thought my dad would have let me get this far without learning. Never.

I think it makes me scared. Scared that I take my automatic transmission for granted. Scared that one day I’ll need to know how to drive clutch. and I won’t.

I have never driven clutch. I don’t know if I’ll ever drive clutch. Ever.

But if, for some reason, on some odd day, I do drive clutch, I really hope my dad is there to help.

To The UCSD Guardian. Thanks for the help.