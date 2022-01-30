UCSD To Participate in $10K Community Service Initiative

UC San Diego will be one of 45 college campuses participating in the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps starting Fall 2022. The program offers up to 6,500 students $10,000 towards their education along with academic credit in exchange for 450 hours of community service.

On Jan. 18, 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps program with the goal of assisting students in affording higher education. The part-time community service work given to the selected students will center around supporting California communities in need, encompassing COVID-19 relief, K-12 education, and climate action. UCSD was one of the seven universities in the University of California system selected to participate.

A press release for California Volunteers describes the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps as being part of Governor Newsom’s response to nearly four million Californians owing $147 billion collectively in student debt. Student debt is a nationwide issue with more than 45 million students taking out loans across the country, with $1.7 trillion owed in total.

California Chief Service Officer and Head of California Volunteers Josh Fryday declared the program a “monumental proposal to the next generation of Californians,” stating that “if you step up to serve your community, we’ll help you pay for college.”

In a tweet, UC President Michael V. Drake touted the benefits of the UC system’s involvement in the program.

“@UofCalifornia is proud to partner with @CAGovernor Newsom and fellow CA colleges & universities on the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps program,” Drake said. “This initiative is a reflection of our state’s strong commitment to access, affordability, and public service.”

In an email to The UCSD Guardian, Assistant Director of University Communications Erika Johnson elaborated on what this program will look like for UCSD students in the upcoming year.​

“Those who complete a year of service (450 hours) will receive a $7,000 stipend plus a $3,000 education award, academic credit, real-world job experience, and access to training and professional development,” Johnson said.

UCSD will select up to 225 students, including Cal Grant B eligible undocumented students, to participate in this program. The school also plans to recruit College Corps Fellows to assist elementary, middle school, and high school students affected by pandemic learning loss by working with K-12 host schools in the San Diego community.

From January to July 2022, College Corps will complete the developmental planning phase of the program with the partnered colleges and universities. UCSD anticipates providing students with an application by late March 2022 and plans to update students with more information in the upcoming weeks.

Starting in August 2022, the program’s official implementation will begin with the first cohort of students participating through July 2024 in a two-year program. If the initiative proves successful, Governor Newsom hopes to expand the program to include more California students.

Art by Tony Anguiano for The UCSD Guardian