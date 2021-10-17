A&E News: Phoebe Bridgers’ Set Cut Short

Phoebe Bridgers fans were left in upset after the artist’s set was cut short at Austin City Limits.



The Austin City Limits (ACL) festival was full of highs and lows this year. It is the first time the festival has been allowed to come back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it boasted an impressive lineup of artists including Billie Eilish, Machine Gun Kelly, Doja Cat, and Erykah Badu.



Among them was Grammy-nominated soloist Phoebe Bridgers, who had her sound cut early during her set on Saturday, prompting an apology from the organizers and a subsequent donation to Texas Abortion Funds.



Phoebe Bridgers performed during the second weekend of this year’s ACL Festival but was cut off as she was performing her closing song “I Know the End.” A video captured by a festival-goer displays an eruption of boos from the crowd following her sound being cut. Regardless, Bridgers and her band continued the song. After the set, Bridgers remarked in a since-deleted tweet, “lol f— acl.”



Following the events, ACL organizers delivered a statement on Monday through Austin American-Statesman apologizing to Bridgers and explaining why her sound was cut in the first place.



It was initially reported that Bridgers had been cut off due to her set extending over her allotted time that day. However, the organizers cited a “miscommunication” between ACL personnel as the reason why the set was cut prematurely.



Along with their apology, the organizers made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds, an organization Bridgers recently endorsed with a cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling.”



“Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel, the sound on the final song of (the) Phoebe Bridgers set was cut off during her ACL Fest weekend two performance. We wish this had not happened and extend our apologies to Phoebe. After positive conversations between festival organizers and the artist about the situation, ACL Fest has made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show our support for Phoebe and an organization close to her heart.”



In response, Bridgers said on Twitter, “Thank you.”



Image courtesy of Austin360.